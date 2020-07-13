Fortnite Leaks: 'Renegade' emote release date and cost leaked
- Fans have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of the Renegade Emote in Fortnite.
- According to leaks, Fortnite Renegade Emote will be available in the item shop on 18th July.
Fortnite players have been eagerly waiting for the Renegade emote since it was leaked by the data miners. It is a rare emote in the game and will be available in the item shop soon.
The release date of the Renegade emote has not been officially revealed but it has been leaked by a famous data miner.
Fortnite Renegade Emote
According to HYPEX's tweet on Sunday, the Renegade emote will be released in Fortnite on 18th July 2020.
According to him, the emote will be available in the item shop for 500 vBucks. You can have a look at the emote in this video:
Meanwhile, Fortnite Season 3 will soon come to an end and the next update is expected to bring changes into the map. Some of these changes include the water levels receding and the addition of locations like Risky Reels.
According to HYPEX, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 will end on 27th August 2020. Although the official end date is yet to be revealed by the developers, it's highly likely that this date could be accurate considering the previous seasons.
