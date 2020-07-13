Fortnite Leaks: 'Renegade' emote release date and cost leaked

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of the Renegade Emote in Fortnite.

According to leaks, Fortnite Renegade Emote will be available in the item shop on 18th July.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

Fortnite Renegade Emote Release Date (Image Credits: 'Im NickArg')

Fortnite players have been eagerly waiting for the Renegade emote since it was leaked by the data miners. It is a rare emote in the game and will be available in the item shop soon.

The release date of the Renegade emote has not been officially revealed but it has been leaked by a famous data miner.

Fortnite Renegade Emote

According to HYPEX's tweet on Sunday, the Renegade emote will be released in Fortnite on 18th July 2020.

The Renegade emote will be in the itemshop on the 18th. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 11, 2020

According to him, the emote will be available in the item shop for 500 vBucks. You can have a look at the emote in this video:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Fortnite Season 3 will soon come to an end and the next update is expected to bring changes into the map. Some of these changes include the water levels receding and the addition of locations like Risky Reels.

The water level has been lowered! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/fSBvSmrRbW — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) July 11, 2020

According to HYPEX, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 will end on 27th August 2020. Although the official end date is yet to be revealed by the developers, it's highly likely that this date could be accurate considering the previous seasons.

Also Read: Fortnite v13.30 Early Patch Notes Updated map, golden cars, Renegade emote and bug fixes