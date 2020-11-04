Fortnite: Leaks reveal 'Heavy Mortar' and 'Lazing Device' weapons coming to the game

For battle royales like Fortnite, new item leaks have always intrigued the community, and the latest one has seen the introduction of the Heavy Mortar and the Lazing Device.
Given the status that Fortnite has achieved at this point of time, data miners are always coming up with some new data supporting various leaks for items in the game. With Galactus soon approaching, it's pretty evident that some new weapons will be introduced. Here's what we have so far.
New weapon leaks for Fortnite
#1 Heavy Mortar
Yesterday, Hypex, a popular Fortnite data-miner, revealed a new weapon called "Heavy Mortar" in one of his tweets. According to Hypex, this gun will use rocket ammo. The description of the weapon says "Guns Machinegun". That does raise a lot of questions with respect to the weapon, but that's all we know so far.
While a lot can be left to speculation, another data-miner, back in September, had revealed that an unnamed weapon was in the works, and it's apparently a cross between a minigun and a rocket launcher. This gun somewhat fits the description of what Hypex has been talking about.
This doesn't answer all the questions we have for now with respect to this particular weapon, but then again, it is set to show up in Fortnite before season 4 concludes.
#2 Lazing Device
This is another weapon which has been in the works for quite some time now. It uses the same base stats as the bolt action sniper. Not much detail is available about this weapon as well, but then again, this could be the cosmos rifle which enters the realm of Fortnite, along with Galactus. There's also a chance that Tony Stark is behind the creation of this weapon. There's not much detail to support any of the claims for now.
Data-miners have been rather accurate about all the leaks making it into Fortnite this season, so we can definitely take our chances and bank on what they have to say for now. After all, they did get the Slurp Bazooka right.