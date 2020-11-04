Fortnite: Leaks reveal 'Heavy Mortar' and 'Lazing Device' weapons coming to the game

For battle royales like Fortnite, new item leaks have always intrigued the community, and the latest one has seen the introduction of the Heavy Mortar and the Lazing Device.

Given the status that Fortnite has achieved at this point of time, data miners are always coming up with some new data supporting various leaks for items in the game. With Galactus soon approaching, it's pretty evident that some new weapons will be introduced. Here's what we have so far.

New weapon leaks for Fortnite

#1 Heavy Mortar

Epic are working on a weapon called "Heavy Mortar"



The description is "Guns Machinegun", make your predictions.. — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) November 3, 2020

Yesterday, Hypex, a popular Fortnite data-miner, revealed a new weapon called "Heavy Mortar" in one of his tweets. According to Hypex, this gun will use rocket ammo. The description of the weapon says "Guns Machinegun". That does raise a lot of questions with respect to the weapon, but that's all we know so far.

While a lot can be left to speculation, another data-miner, back in September, had revealed that an unnamed weapon was in the works, and it's apparently a cross between a minigun and a rocket launcher. This gun somewhat fits the description of what Hypex has been talking about.

A new Heavy Weapon is in the works.



It may be a cross between a Grenade Launcher and a Minigun. A prototype mesh is included, which appears to be a minigun without its barrel.



Really interesting weapon in the works, stay tuned. Gun stats + Mesh in pics below. pic.twitter.com/600kpmfUIh — Mang0e👻- Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) September 28, 2020

This doesn't answer all the questions we have for now with respect to this particular weapon, but then again, it is set to show up in Fortnite before season 4 concludes.

Advertisement

#2 Lazing Device

New Weapon in the works: "Lazing Device"



It's WID is all over the place, but I suspect this *could* be a prototype of the upcoming Cosmos (event and/or Galactus) rifle.



It uses Base Bolt Sniper stats, same as the Cosmos ones. The name "Lazing" could also be connected to this. pic.twitter.com/GgVuOcYot8 — Mang0e👻- Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) November 4, 2020

This is another weapon which has been in the works for quite some time now. It uses the same base stats as the bolt action sniper. Not much detail is available about this weapon as well, but then again, this could be the cosmos rifle which enters the realm of Fortnite, along with Galactus. There's also a chance that Tony Stark is behind the creation of this weapon. There's not much detail to support any of the claims for now.

Of course, I can't confirm anything.



There is a bit more speculation on my claim then usual, but I was right about the Slurp Bazooka long before it released, so I'm gonna go with my gut this time. — Mang0e👻- Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) November 4, 2020

Data-miners have been rather accurate about all the leaks making it into Fortnite this season, so we can definitely take our chances and bank on what they have to say for now. After all, they did get the Slurp Bazooka right.