Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: List of Week 4 Challenges, Wolverine Challenges, and more  

Epic Games' Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has so far catered to every Marvel fanboy's wish of seeing their favorite characters inhabit the Fortnite island.

From special superhero abilities to exciting new character skins, Season 4 is replete with enough superhero easter eggs to pander to every superhero fan's whims. From the likes of Iron Man, Wolverine, Groot, Thor, and others, Epic has delivered a superhero extravaganza for the ages.

One of the most exciting features associated with Fortnite is the Weekly Challenges, which present players the opportunity to earn vital XP points and make their way up the Battle Pass tiers.

According to data miners, the Week 4 challenges have now been revealed:

🏆Fortnite Week 4 Challenges | Out Now!🏆



This week you'll be able to obtain the Ferocious Wrap and the Punk variant for Storm.



XP Coins:

Green Coins - 4

Purple Coins - 2

Blue Coins - 3

Gold Coins - 1 pic.twitter.com/kHPQNTT775 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 17, 2020

Alongside exciting new challenges, a Punk variation of Marvel's Storm character and a Ferocious Wrap is also up for grabs.

Fortnite Week 4 Challenges- Complete List

As revealed by data miners online, here is the complete list of Fortnite Week 4 Challenges:

Search Chests at Slurpy Swamp - 7

Eliminations at Weeping Woods - 3

Deal damage within 10 seconds of bouncing off an umbrella at Sweaty Sands- 100

Destroy Collector Cases at The Collection- 3

Hack Stark Robots at Stark Industries - 5

Destroy Gatherers- 20

Deal damage with a Gatherer's remains - 10000

Deal damage to opponents at Steamy Stacks- 500

Deal damage to opponents at The Authority - 500

The Wolverine challenges for Season 4 are:

Launch of all Sentinel Hands without touching the ground

The Week 4 #Fortnite Wolverine Challenge is now available, find it in your Wolverine Challenges screen in the Battle Pass lobby!

• Launch off all Sentinel Hands without touching the ground (1)

Reward: Ferocious Wrap pic.twitter.com/VYTicblBb5 — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) September 17, 2020

There will also be a Style Challenge while includes:

Reach Level 53

Complete Challenges from Week 3 or Week 4

On completion of the Style Challenges, you will be rewarded with a Ferocious wrap and a new Punk variant of the Storm skin:

The XP Coins up for grabs this week have also been revealed:

Green- 4

Purple- 2

Blue- 3

Gold- 1

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 Week 4 Challenges are now live in-game.