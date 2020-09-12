Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: SypherPK breaks down all the mythic abilities; Venom, Wolverine, Storm, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has so far impressed fans and skeptics alike, with it's Marvel superhero crossover.

Featuring popular characters such as Iron Man, Wolverine, Thor and Groot, the season so far has been an absolute thrill-ride in terms of delivering a wholesome gameplay experience. Recently, the game received its first significant update, the V14.10 update, which brought in several monumental changes.

From the new Stark Industries POI to customizable superheroes, another feature which excited fans across the globe was the addition of all-new mythic superhero abilities:

With several new superhero abilities up for grabs, popular Fortnite streamer Ali SypherPK Hassan recently released a video where he tried out most of these new mythic abilities.

SypherPK tries out Fortnite Season 4's mythic abilities

Advertisement

SypherPK begins his video by mentioning the brand-new Fortnite LTM added into the game, called the Marvel Knockout, available in the Duos and Trios modes.

It involves players squaring off against each other with the help of iconic superpowers, in an attempt to outlast their foes and emerging as the strongest superhero Fortnite squad.

Image Credits: Twitter

SypherPK heads into a match with the following abilities: Doom's Gauntlet, Storm's Tornado and an Iron Man Repulsor Beam.

He clearly appears to be having a Fortnite fanboy moment as he goes on to comment on the proceedings of the game:

"Alright, I'm about to beam this dude... I'm firing my laser. Oh My God, I don't have the claws though, my teammate has the claws, I guess like everybody on the team has like the mirrored matchup of everybody else."

His initial success begins to wear away, as he fails to vibe with the Hulk Smash ability, which ends up letting him down. However, the 24-year-old continues to fight on with his teammates as they attempt to reach the finals.

He manages to get hold of Black Panther's Kinetic Absorption, Venom's Smash and Grab and also tries his hands at Wolverine's Claws, with successful results.

He goes on to state:

"Wolverine's abilities, they would be sick in an actual game, they'd be sickening!"

Sypher then proceeds to the finals, where he speaks about the Black Panther ability:

"We have the Black Panther ability, and honestly, that one's probably the most underrated one because that gives you the potential to outplay so many people and I'm gonna do it bro!"

As he manages to gain a Fortnite Victory Royale in the finals, he ends by giving his final verdict:

"I'm not gonna lie, this game mode's kinda fun man... if some of these abilities bro... I feel like we've gotta see them in the actual game!"