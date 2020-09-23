Fortnite Midas Fish available in-game

The latest update for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, the V14.20 update has finally arrived in-game.

Epic Games has made a number of significant additions in the latest Fortnite update, and fans will be thrilled to see the regularity in terms of quality updates. From the Battle Bus being revamped to a new Marvel superhero bundle, there is a plethora of new features for players to discover.

Apart from new emotes, challenges and skins, the legendary Midas Fish has also made its way in-game:

Foraged Cake Consumable is now Enabled ingame again



Aswell as the Midas Fish with a 1% spawn rate pic.twitter.com/mlCuK6MEUW — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) September 23, 2020

The Midas Fish is an extremely rare consumable in the game and has a 1% spawn rate. After weeks of speculation, it has now been enabled in-game.

Fortnite Midas Fish: How to catch, Abilities and more

In a YouTube guide released by Bodil40, he provides tips on the best way to catch a Midas Fish in-game:

"You need a reinforced fishing rod...you gotta get the normal fishing rod , then head over to the upgrade bench and upgrade your fishing rod. Now, once you have it, there is a 1 in 100 chance to catch the Midas Fish. Grab a boat, go to any fishing spot and hope for the best."

Data miner HYPEX also retweeted a post shared by YouTuber Kaidoz2:

Midas Flopper gameplay, turns most of your weapons legendary. (Clip via: @Kaidoz2)pic.twitter.com/gNPB0NfEgr — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 23, 2020

"Apparently, this thing turns your entire inventory gold/ legendary. I've currently got a ton of grey and green weapons so if I eat this, will it turn my weapons gold?"

On eating the Midas Fish/ Flopper, players will not only be provided with health but will also receive a massive upgrade to their inventory.

While the Midas Fish may be extremely rare to find, check out some posts by players who have been able to find it in-game so far: