Fortnite mobile can now be played at 60 fps in certain high-end devices. The new 60 fps mode was included in the patch version 6.21 for Fortnite mobile but due to some reasons, it was not included in the patch notes. Many players were unknown about this new addition in the game. Nick “Unusual Spending” Chester senior member of Epic Games PR team notified players about this new update through his official tweeter account. He quoted:-

Not sure why it didn’t make it in to today’s patch notes, but if you play @FortniteGame on an iPhone XS/XS-Max/XR, you can now play at 60FPS. That’s an impressive technical achievement by the team and it looks great! Turn it on in the options.

Nick confirmed that the 60 fps mode of Fortnite Battle Royale mobile for high-end iPhone devices like iPhone XS/XS-Max/XR can be turned on through in-game settings. Epic games have mentioned that the 60 fps mode will arrive at high-end Android devices though we still don't have an exact date and time when it would arrive.

Following Nick's Tweet, many users were confused and sad about why people with old iPhone devices won't get the 60 fps mode. Nick replied and explained:-

Performance is constrained by hardware, and the devices listed and more powerful than the X. That said, the team is always looking at ways to get better performance on all devices all of the time!

Epic games will be providing future updates to increase the performance of the game in other devices and they plan backup the mobile version of Fortnite too with new contents. So, players can be at ease and just enjoy the game.

