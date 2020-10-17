Fortnite: Mysterious Party Royale event teased for Halloween night

A Fortnite leaker on Twitter, @iFireMonkey, recently posted about an update to the Fortnite Party Royale Website. According to the picture, a mysterious event will take place “@ The Main Stage” on October 31st at 9:00PM EDT.

What kind of Fortnite Party Royale event is this?

Keep in mind the following string was added in v14.30



- Unlock the exclusive J Balvin style for Party Trooper by attending one of his Party Royale concerts!



At the moment we don’t know anything about this particular Fortnite Party Royale event, although we do have some clues about what it might contain. According to @iFireMonkey, the following line was added to Fortnite in its code during the v14.30 update, “Unlock the exclusive J Balvin style for Party Trooper by attending one of his Party Royale concerts!”

It could be that this Fortnite Party Royale event will feature J Balvin on the main stage, in addition to allowing players to unlock a unique skin style for participating in the event. While this is the most likely interpretation, it has not yet been confirmed in any meaningful way, unfortunately.

So far, the only tangible clue we have from the promotional material is the string of three emojis set to be featured at the stage. We don’t know if these icons represent anything relating to the show, if it might mean that there could be three performances, or anything else related to it. It truly is a mystery waiting to be discovered.

Fortnite Party Royale announcement reactions

Immediately following the announcement, it seems like most people split into two camps. While many people responded saying that this looked like one of the Party Royale events they’d actually be excited for. Likely, the mystery surrounding the event and the Halloween scheduling have led to some interesting speculation, which itself is generating a suitable amount of hype around the event.

However, a significant number of people used the announcement as an opportunity to voice their frustration at the Party Royale format. Regardless, the Fortnite Party Royale digital venue has served as a stage for all sorts of creative expressions, it will be interesting to see how this one holds up.