Fortnite Nerf guns: Top 3 Nerf blasters in 2021

Fortnite is probably one of the best games that toy companies like Nerf can base their merchandise on. The game is unique because it belongs in the shooter genre but does not showcase any blood or gore. It's full of bright colors and has anime-themed characters making it a game for people of all ages.

Top 3 Fortnite themed Nerf guns

Back in 2019, Nerf collaborated with Fortnite and released a range of Nerf blasters, which were based on guns players use in the game.

#1 - Nerf Fortnite BASR-L Blaster

The Nerf Fortnite BASR-L Blaster resembles a sniper rifle found in Fortnite. It comes with a retrofitted scope as well. This Nerf gun has 12 official Nerf darts sold as a set with the gun itself.

This blaster comes with a six dart clip. With the slamfire feature, it can fire upto two darts a second. This blaster can be converted into an exciting weapon if individuals wish to use a few mods on it.

#2 - Fortnite SP-L Nerf Elite Dart Blaster

This Fortnite-themed Nerf blaster comes with a detachable barrel. Nerf blasters don't really need a suppressor so this suppressor barrel can be easily detached.

Other than that, it's a pretty sturdy blaster, and the aesthetics are on point with this weapon. It's got a three dart clip and comes with six darts as a part of the set. The rate of fire on this weapon is comparatively slow because it's got a three dart clip, rendering the two darts a second feature useless.

#3 - Nerf Fortnite SMG-E Motorized Dart Blaster

Returning from last year's list is the Nerf Fortnite SMG-E Motorized Dart Blaster. This gun comes with six darts only but can be used in matches outdoor. People will need to purchase extra darts to use this weapon because six darts aren't effective enough.

These three aren't the only Fortnite-themed Nerf blasters available in the market. There are a few more that are available. Visit the nearest retailer who stocks Nerf blasters and go crazy with the entire range.