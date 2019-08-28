Fortnite News: Changes and improvements to turbo build

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 3 // 28 Aug 2019, 19:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fortnite.

Epic Games' Fortnite has recently announced a nerf on the turbo build feature with changes regarding its timers. Turbo build is a feature in Fortnite that allows players to place their builds whilst holding fire. It cuts them slack by not having them to click every time they want to place a build.

A recent nerf on Turbo building has increased the time between subsequent builds by 0.10 seconds in v10.20. Although this might seem trivial, it will leave players tentatively facing more lags during the process of placing their respective builds. It would be fair for the community to speculate that the nerf must have resulted from an idea of reducing intrusive building.

Epic Games have mentioned in their announcement that they do not want to "dramatically impact" how responsive building feels, the ability to perform 90s in terms of rapidly gaining high ground by building up within single tile and the ability to “waterfall” by building wall pieces as support while falling down.

Reasons for the change

Epic Games has clarified the reasons for the change as follows:

We did so as a first step addressing several problems:

Rapid Turbo Building favours players with low ping in disproportionate ways.

Taking walls (racing with another player to place a wall before them).

Turtling (continually rebuilding a wall that is taking damage).

Turtling disproportionately favors defender.

Advertisement

E.g. holding mouse button vs. squad shooting at 1x1.

Building piece placement accuracy.

Easy to accidentally place multiple pieces “at once”.

Spam building.

Easy to spam build.

We want building to be a bit more deliberate.

Will there be anymore changes?

Epic has also clarified that they are working to make further changes to turbo build and that they will update the community through social channels once the changes are live. They have mentioned in their announcement that they are looking forward to :

Replacing initial building and turbo building delay with rate of fire logic

First placement is instantaneous

No way to build faster than a building piece every 0.15 seconds

Note: By itself this doesn’t address defensive agency of turtling / low ping benefit

Enforce rate of fire for contested pieces.

If a building piece is destroyed:

Server waits 0.15 seconds before allowing rebuild

Players attempting to rebuild the destroyed piece during that 0.15 seconds are added to a list

There are several potential ways to pick the winner we’re exploring:

Coin flip between people not currently owning the building piece

Coin flip between everyone trying to build

Favor person currently owning building piece

At end of delay, place building piece

Ensure that building piece replacement (“taking walls”) is not ping sensitive.

Ensure a minimum time between a wall being destroyed and replaced.

Also read: Fortnite News: Fornite Patch Notes of Fortnite Update 10.20 Revealed

Follow Sportskeeda for more Fortnite News and Video Games News.