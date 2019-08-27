Fortnite News: Fornite Patch Notes of Fortnite Update 10.20 Revealed

Fortnite

Finally, the v10.20 content patch update of Fortnite has dropped out in the Epic Games store and a bunch of new features and items have been introduced in this Fortnite update. After the beginning of Fortnite Season X, developers have introduced a giant mech called B.R.U.T.E which makes the game unbalanced. After the introduction of this new vehicle, a number of players requested the developers to nerf this giant mech. Finally, the developers did made necessary changes in this vehicle. To know more about this, refer to the article mentioned below:

But in this Fortnite update, Epic Games have released a new weapon called Shield Bubble which falls under the category of a rare item. Also, more balance adjustments are made to B.R.U.T.E which you can read further in this article. So without further ado, let's take a look at the patch notes of this new content update.

Fortnite Patch Notes of v10.20 Update

Weapons + Items

Shield Bubble introduced which can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines and lasts for 30 seconds

B.R.U.T.E

The B.R.U.T.E.’s map icon will remain visible to all players after players board one. The icon will follow the vehicle as it moves.

Junk Rift has been re-enabled in all modes.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue in which the Junk Rift was not destroying B.R.U.T.E.s on impact.

Weapons and items received from Vending Machines no longer differ from the weapons and items displayed upon receiving them.

Fixed an issue in which Chug Splashes were able to be deployed quicker than intended.

The Combat Shotgun no longer becomes more inaccurate for a short period of time after players swap to it from a weapon best used while aiming down sights (such as Sniper Rifles).

Shockwaves now properly affect members of the Horde.

Gameplay

Rift Beacon has created the Pandora Rift Zone near Paradise Palms

Pandora will available until September 10.

Added traversable paths that connect the town to the surrounding hills in Titled Town.

Safezones will no longer move while shrinking in the later phases of a match.

Increased the time between subsequent Turbo Build placements from 0.05 seconds to 0.15.

So these are the main highlights of this update. Although a lot of changes were made in the game which you can read by Clicking Here.

