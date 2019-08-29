Fortnite News: Dr. Disrespect calls Fortnite Battle Royale overrated

Dr. Disrespect

Epic Games' Fortnite is known for its complexities in building and the introduction of controversial, overpowering features. Popular Twitch streamer Dr. Disrespect has recently tagged Fortnite to be "the most overrated soulless game in the history of game development." on his Twitter.

Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV, widely known by his gaming alias, Dr Disrespect, is an American Twitch streamer and internet personality. He tags himself to be "The most ruthless competitor in the online gaming community." The star streamer had once stated the he would never play the game (Fortnite) again as it was for the "fake and the phoney" and that he was not about it. "I'm about being real" he had added. This public bashing of the game had taken place post his loss in the Friday Fortnite tournament during the very first round . He also expressed that Fortnite had "Pathetic" game mechanics. The pro streamer had also voiced out his criticisms about the mechanics of the game and the weapon bloom feature.

The streamer seemed visibly frustrated with Fortnite as a game on his stream yesterday, August 28, 2019. Dr.Disrespect, amidst streaming a solo match of Fortnite that was playing said that "This game is a mash of just ideas and designs because they have the engine to do it," He added that there was nothing soulful about the game and that it was the most soulless game in the existence of video games whilst hastily destroying things on the game. A clip of this bashing was posted by B/R Gaming on their Twitter:

While there were many users who were against the Doc's criticism, there were almost an equal number of people who were rooting for his opinions on the comments section. "You’re pretty much spot on with the roots idea. The game lacks an identity. There isn’t a basis to the game that identifies what it is, how it came about and why it continues. Instead it consists of random ideas like Mechs, Junk Rifts, Bubble Shields, old West Tilted, Pandora." a Twitter user had commented.

