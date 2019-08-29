Fortnite News: Turbo build delay reversed

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 10 // 29 Aug 2019, 11:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fortnite

Epic Games' top grossing video game, Fortnite had announced a nerf on the turbo build feature with changes regarding its timers a day ago. This nerf tweaked the turbo build feature that allows players to place their builds whilst holding fire by not having players to click every time they want to place a build.

As a follow-up on any subsequent change they had earlier promised, Epic Games have now announced that the changes they had made earlier have been reversed. That is the nerf that increased the time between subsequent builds by 0.10 seconds in v10.20. From 0.15 seconds, it has now been changed back to 0.005* seconds. Epic Games' announcement read:

Hey all,

The Turbo Build delay adjustments we made yesterday to subsequent structure pieces placed have been changed back to their previous value, 0.005* seconds. Your ability to perform “90s” and “waterfall” should feel exactly the same as it did before yesterday’s changes.

We’ve also added some of the “Next Steps” that were mentioned in yesterday’s Turbo Build Changes blog. Now when a structure is destroyed, there will be a delay of 0.15 seconds before another structure can be placed in the same location. If two or more players attempt to build a structure in the same location at the same time right after a piece has been destroyed, a random roll will now determine which player’s structure is placed. With this, we aim to reduce the impact that ping has on “taking a wall” as well as mitigate situations where spamming walls in the same location prevents all incoming damage to the defender.

What are the new changes?

The following are the current changes as per the latest announcement by Epic Games:

Turbo Building timing for placing subsequent pieces changed back to 0.005* seconds from 0.15 seconds.

After a structure is destroyed, there will be a timer of 0.15 seconds before another piece can be placed in the same location.

If two players are attempting to place a piece at the same time and location where a piece was just destroyed, a random roll will determine whose piece is placed, instead of ping playing such a large role.

Also read: Fortnite News: Changes and improvements to turbo build

Follow Sportskeeda for more Fortnite Updates and Video Games News.