Fortnite: Ninja and Lachlan discuss why Chapter 2 could be ending soon

In a recent stream, Lachlan and Ninja discussed the possibility of Fortnite Chapter 3 coming up shortly.

These are two popular streamers, especially when it comes to Fortnite. And in a recent dual-stream (seen at the end of the copy), the two discussed a possible conspiracy theory that Season 4 might be the last in Chapter 2 of the game.

Is Fortnite Chapter 3 up next?

Image via Epic Games

Season 4 is almost at its end, and with a little less than a month left, there may be a new chapter right after it. Galactus is also on the horizon, and with his arrival, accompanied by the final Nexus war, the aftermath of everything could lead to a new storyline altogether.

The crossover between Marvel and Fortnite was a huge deal, and with Galactus making an entry, this is probably going to be the biggest event that Fortnite has seen to date. With this event, a few new game modes should technically open up, but that is mostly speculation.

Lachlan believes that the reason Chapter 3 is en route is because of one weekly challenge that has people visiting all the ten points of interest on the map. The same was done at the end of Chapter 1 as well, and it wouldn't be a surprise if it is done now.

And the developers at Epic Games have never explicitly said that all chapters in Fortnite would have ten seasons each. So, the possibility of a new chapter looks very likely.

According to Lachlan, this was a small theory he spotted on a random Twitter thread. Ninja also would like to believe that theory because he stated in the video that he would love to see the map change.

The new chapter in Fortnite would include some changes to the map along with a few other tweaks.

This file just got added to the game files. So we might get some Marvel event content sooner than we would expect: "Apollo_POI_Hightower_HC_LobbyEvent" — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) October 13, 2020

A while back, data miners found a new file added to the list of current game files. Thus, the possibility of a new Marvel-based event looks likely. It could be a raid-like feature where all the Marvel Universe heroes present in Fortnite could take on the Destroyer of Worlds.

Whatever the scenario might be, Chapter 3 may come right at the end of this season, or after Season 5, as an aftermath of whatever happens in the storyline.

Based on the teasers we have received for Season 4, there's a high chance that Fortnite wants to go for a storyline completely integrated with Marvel. And the Nexus war does seem like a fitting end to the current chapter.