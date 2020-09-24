Back when Ninja joined Mixer, the Fortnite Icon had announced that he was starting a new Fortnite tournament called Ninja Battles. The first event had a prize pool of $80,000, and lasted six weeks, until July. Many notable content creators and gamers had participated, which includes names such as NickEh30, Bugha, Ewok and NateHill.

However, the tournament became known for some controversial reasons. TSM ZexRow, whose real name is Anthony Colandro, saw himself banned from future Ninja Battles because of a rather distasteful incident.

After the tournament, ZexRow went on a bit of an abusive rant in a post-match interview. He went on a tirade against his rivals and critics who had apparently underestimated him. As you can see in the clip below, people were caught off-guard as the pro went on a rhetoric rather needlessly.

Fortnite: Ninja unbans TSM ZexRow four months after abusive rant during live stream

Now, with the fourth week of the Ninja Battles having concluded, Ninja has decided to unban ZexRow and let him play in the future. After the tirade, the Fortnite professional had posted multiple tweets apologizing, and as you can see below, he said that the rant was a bad lapse in judgment and he took things too far.

ZexRow apologized for ending the tournament on a sour note, and thanked Ninja for hosting it.

I am actually really sorry about that, it was a really bad lapse in judgement and I didnt think in the moment and forgot that there was kids watching, and even so it was too far. Thank you to @Ninja for hosting the tournament and im sorry I ended it on that sour note — ZexRow (@TSM_ZexRow) May 28, 2020

However, Ninja wasn’t happy, and told ZexRow that it was his ‘first and last’ Ninja Battles placement. This was not the end of the pros troubles, as he was criticized by content creators and gamers alike. Furthermore, people wanted him to be axed from the TSM Fortnite team, after which he even offered to quit.

Congrats on your first and last Ninja battles placement! — NinjaInnit (@Ninja) May 28, 2020

Regardless, Zexrow appeared to have learned his lesson and did realize the extent of his mistake. This eventually led to Ninja unbanning him, after almost four months.

As you can see in the tweet below, Ninja said that everybody makes mistakes, and deserves second chances. This in turn means that ZexRow would be able to play in Weeks 5 and 6 of the Ninja Battles.

I am letting @TSM_ZexRow back in to #NinjaBattles this week, and for the remainder of the weeks. everybody deserves second chances, people make mistakes and I am excited to watch the tournament today! Good luck to everyone participating 😈 — NinjaInnit (@Ninja) September 21, 2020

After being heavily criticized because of the rant, ZexRow can finally focus on putting his troubles behind and starting afresh.

You can watch Esports Talk’s video on the matter below.