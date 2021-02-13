Fortnite NPC characters 43 and 44 location: Where to find the new NPCs on the Season 5 map

NPC Characters 43 and 44 have been teased in Fortnite for a while now, and fans are eagerly waiting for the Cuddle King and Lovely to appear on the map.

The addition of Tabs 43 and 44 under collections guarantees that both new NPCs are expected to arrive in Fortnite very soon. Nevertheless, with both the Cuddle King and Lovely skins scheduled for release in the Item Shop on February 14th and it is expected that the NPCs will be revealed at the same time.

@OMGitsAliA hey any idea who the 2 new fortnite NPC's are who were added today with the 2pm update? 2 new mystery slots on the collections tab. — Carl Ownsworth (@CarlOwnsworth) February 5, 2021

Fortnite currently has 42 NPCs available for players to interact with. The NPCs currently available in Fortnite are:

Lexa

Reese

Menance

Mancake

Mave

Kondor

The Mandalorian

The Reaper

Brutus

Deadfire

Triggerfish

Bullseye

Bandolier

Longshot

Splode

Blaze

Remedy

Big Chuggus

Kyle

Cole

Ragnarok

Bushranger

Dummy

Sparkplug

Burnout

Turk

Outcast

Rapscallion

Sleuth

Grimbles

Sunflower

Farmer Steel

Doggo

Kit

Beef Boss

Tomato Head

Bunker Jonesy

Bigfoot

Ruckus

Fishstick

Snowmando

The Predator

Two more NPCs being released on February 14th will take the total number of NPCs in Fortnite to 44.

NPC 43 and 44 in Fortnite

Advertisement

Epic Games will most likely release the Cuddle King and Lovely skin in the Item Shop before the characters appear on the map in Fortnite as NPCs. Additionally, it is also expected that these NPCs could offer bounties for players to complete and earn additional XP and Gold Bars.

However, there has been no official word from Epic Games regarding the release of these NPCs. Given that both these characters were introduced as part of the Valentine's Week celebrations, it would come as no surprise if both these NPCs make their way into the game on February 14th.

As far as the exclusive Cuddle King and the Lovely skin are concerned, Epic Games hasn't revealed how much V-Bucks these skins will cost after their release. Fortunately for Nintendo Switch owners, they can earn the Lovely skin via the Fortnite Nintendo Switch Cup.

what are some cute female characters i can pick for lovely — paige❤️ (@ohturnlepaige) February 11, 2021

However, until the skins and NPCs make their way into Fortnite, what bounties or weapons these new additions might have to offer remains a mystery. With that said, the entire community is eagerly waiting for these Valentines-themed NPCs to make their way into Fortnite.