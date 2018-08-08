Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fortnite PC Controls - Keybind & Keyboard Control Guide

Ganesh Kumar Pillai
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
67   //    08 Aug 2018, 15:12 IST

Fortnite BR

Everyone knows by now that fortnite is a trend right now and we all definitely want to try it out to know what all the hype is about! Fortnite's Battle Royale is basically a complex blend of survival, shooting and building. The game clearly has a lot of elements in it and requires any new user to give it a few hours of gameplay to understand and grasp knowledge on all the elements. This will clearly give an upper hand to those who understand the game as opposed to the rushers who assume the game to be any other third person shooter.

We also know for a fact that everyone jumps into the game as soon as we are done downloading it without knowing the keybinds or any other aspect of the game cause it's brand new and we are in a rush to experience the game, but that is not going to help us get any better at the game. The default keybinds are very uncomfortable to play with and is often impossible to reach as the keys are very far apart from each other.

We wanted to make an easy to follow guide that you could learn all Fortnite battle royale controls from, as well as some ideas on what keys you may want to rebind for a smoother and better gameplay experience. This also means that there are a lot of controls and keybinds to learn when it comes to either fighting the enemies or even during build battles.

The idea here is to grasp some idea about the gameplay and then rebind the keys to whatever the player feels comfortable with so that their fingers can move by themselves when needed.

