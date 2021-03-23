Fortnite: Player eats a flopper lying around a bush, immediately regrets his decision

In a Reddit video that's been making the rounds within the Fortnite community, a player was seen swimming out of the water to consume a flopper that lay on the shore. Once he consumed the flopper, he was surrounded by an army of fishsticks.

Fortnite can be really amusing at times, and this was a great example of its underrated sense of humor. The game contains characters with a comical touch and always leaves room for really hilarious instances.

Incidents such as this in Fortnite require a lot of planning to get it right.

Here's why eating floppers in Fortnite is not recommended

Image via Reddit ( r/FortNiteBR : u/CynicalFaith_ )

In the video, the unsuspecting player approached the flopper and consumed it almost instantly. The player was immediately surrounded by an army of the flopper's two-legged counterpart, the fishsticks. It was clear that the fishticks didn't enjoy seeing their friend eaten by a looper in Fortnite.

The army of fishstick probably forgot that the island is in a loop, and no one ever dies. The entire ordeal can be seen here.

Image via Reddit (r/FortniteBR)

The community on Reddit took kindly to this joke. People went on to say that they couldn't revive the flopper. People started bringing Peely into the fray as well. Members of Fortnite's Reddit community wondered what would happen if someone ate a banana.

Image via Reddit (r/FortniteBR)

Some users on Reddit were so impressed that they found this to be the most original piece of work they had ever seen. Given that Fortnite has such comical characters that players can play as, it's not unnatural to come across such incidents.

Image via Reddit (r/FortniteBR)

Fish have also received an overhaul in Fortnite Season 6. Players can now use the cuddle fish to set up proximity traps for enemy groups.

Fish in Fortnite Season 6 not only have the ability to heal or fill shields, but they can also be used as lethal weapons.