Fortnite players cheat the most in any online multiplayer game, with over 26,822,000 searches for hacks

Fortnite is the game with the highest number of hits on YouTube videos for in-game hacks and cheats, according to data collected by Surfshark VPN.

This game has almost "three-times as many cheaters" than the second game on the list, Overwatch. With more than 15 million hits on YouTube videos for aimbots alone, Fortnite easily surpasses every other massively-multiplayer-online (MMO) game's search numbers for hacks and cheats.

Overwatch had more than 9 million hits on YouTube for all kinds of hacks and cheats. Valve's iconic FPS, CS: GO, was ranked third with more than 6.7 million hits.

Cheats and hacks have always been a massive problem for all MMO games. However, data presented by Surfshark VPN revealed that Epic Games had their work cut out for them.

Fortnite's massive problem of hackers and cheaters

In a recent video, Esports Talk's Jake Lucky discussed the Fortnite scene being filled with cheaters. Lucky made this remark after a notable FNCS winner was banned amidst a Fortnite Trios tournament.

Additionally, Fortnite professionals like Jarvis "FaZe Jarvis" Khattri have also been banned for cheating. There have also been other instances where players have joined a Fortnite Creative game to 'test the hacks for research and educational purposes.'

All of these factors have combined to create a scenario where Fortnite finds itself at the top of the leaderboard for the wrong reason. As a result, the game is at risk of losing players if such problems continue unchecked.

Given how easy it can be to come across cheats and hacks being sold online, the heat will be on Epic Games to dramatically improve the in-game anti-cheat system.

That being said, Fortnite's community of more than 300 million players has shown no signs of stopping the growth that the game has been enjoying since its launch in 2017. Nonetheless, it is the developer's responsibility to ensure a safe in-game environment for players.