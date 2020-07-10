Fortnite: Players given free XP after Week 4 challenge glitch

Users around the world had complained about a glitch related to this week's floating rings challenge at Pleasant Park.

Finally, the makers of Fortnite have responded to the situation and auto-completed said challenge for all users.

Credit: dexerto.com

One of Fortnite’s Week 3 challenges involved the collection of floating rings at Lazy Lake. However, users complained about a wide range of glitches, while others with lower-end phones said that they couldn’t see or collect these rings. The only solution that worked was a change of device, and that is something not everybody could afford.

Just yesterday, we talked about Fortnite’s Season 3 Week 4 challenges and mentioned how they have been more like the ones regular gamers are used to from previous seasons. However, similar to the Week 3 floating rings challenge, one of the challenges in Week 4 asks users to collect four floating rings at Pleasant Park. Users again complained about similar issues, and Fortnite has finally responded.

Credit: dailyexpress.co.uk

The glitch

While some users complained that the rings were not visible on their devices, others said they could not collect them no matter what they did. Users posted videos where they walked and jumped through the rings and were still not able to collect them. You can check the guide that we posted about this specific challenge.

Credit: dexerto.com

Many users who could not see these rings still tried to complete the task, despite the fact that the rings were invisible, as they knew their exact locations. Regardless, most people could still not complete this mission, and now, Fortnite has made an official announcement about the issue.

Credit: youtube.com

Fortnite’s response

Yesterday, Epic posted the following on the official ‘Fortnite Status’ account:

We're aware that some folks have issues with collecting the Floating Rings in Pleasant Park. We'll provide an update when we have new information. pic.twitter.com/IaUjeckeRU — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 9, 2020

This was in response to the hundreds of complaints that it received about the glitch. Users on Twitter quickly started demanding auto-completion for all players, arguing that it was the only right solution for the situation. Fortnite has been known to auto-complete challenges in certain situations, although the last time this happened was back in October 2019 with the Creative Curse bugged challenges.

Credit: twitter.com

Credit: twitter.com

Epic also did not have an alternate solution in this situation. Later in the day, the following was posted on Twitter, and the challenge was auto-completed for all users who hadn’t completed the same.

Due to an issue with the Collect Floating Rings at Pleasant Park challenge, we've automatically completed it for all players. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 9, 2020

This means that if you were somehow able to complete this task irrespective of the bug, you won’t get the free 35000 XP. However, if you still haven’t been able to do so, you needn’t worry anymore!