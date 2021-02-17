Fortnite's Short Nite Film Festival kicks off this weekend

Epic Games just announced that the Short Nite Film Festival will begin this weekend in Fortnite.

The Party Royale Film Festival will feature 12 acclaimed animated short films that fans can enjoy together.

The event will start over the weekend, i.e., February 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. ET. Players can join the event by visiting the Party Royale mode. The developers have shortlisted 12 animated shorts, some of which have also been nominated for prestigious awards like the Academy Award for Best Short Animation Film, the EE BAFTAs, and the Emmys.

The following is a list of the 12 films being screened this weekend.

Bench

Makin’ Moves

Rolling Wild

Car Park

Maestro

Oktapodi

A Single Life

Catastrophe

Commuter Glitch

Creature Comforts

Lynx & Birds

Another massive crossover for Fortnite

The 100-man battle royale over the last few years has seen some massive crossovers. From the looks of it, the developers are only getting started.

Fans watched a couple of virtual concerts as Marshmello and Travis Scott took to the virtual stage. These concerts broke several records and also set the bar for concerts to come.

Recently, fans also got a chance to interact with their favorite NFL stars and gamers in Fortnite as the Super Bowl came to a glorious end.

The Short Nite Film Festival will also enable players to grab the Jumbo Popcorn emote. To acquire this emote, players will have to enter the Item Shop on 19th February - the day before the event.

Sadly, Epic Games also mentioned that streamers shouldn't stream or record the new Fortnite event. Developers want streamers to join the event as participants and make the most of it.

Like every Fortnite event, this one also promises to be exhilarating. The event kicks off this weekend.