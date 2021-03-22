Fortnite pro "Clix" thinks he could be the next "Ninja or Tfue" of the 100-man battle royale

In a recent video, Fortnite pro Cody "Clix" Conrod spoke about how he's been growing as a streamer in the Fortnite community and how his popularity is affecting him.

Although he isn't synonymous with the game like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins or Turner "Tfue" Tenny are, the streamer believes he's getting there.

Is Clix going to become the next Ninja in Fortnite?

Clix is a pretty good gamer and also quite ambitious. Ninja and Tfue have been the biggest names within Fortnite for a while, and someone will eventually take their spot.

However, there's a small difference between Clix, Tfue, and Ninja. When Ninja and Tfue started, Fortnite was just starting. Fortnite wasn't as big as it is today. Ninja and Tfue have both played major roles in promoting Fortnite and making it the cultural beast that it is today.

For Clix to be synonymous with Tfue or Ninja, he'll have to do something that transcends the game itself, or at least be influential enough to play a part in taking the game to greater heights.

There's not much scope for him here because most of it has already been done by those who came before him.

Advertisement

The internet also seemed offended by his statement. People stated that no one above the age of 16 knows who Clix is. Large sections of the internet also believed that the game was better when Tfue and Ninja were the face of it.

Image via YouTube ( Daily Clips Central )

Another individual pointed out that the internet is always unhappy, regardless of who becomes the face of Fortnite.

Image via YouTube ( Daily Clips Central )

People also went on to say that Clix was a toxic gamer and labeled him as delusional.

Image via YouTube ( Daily Clips Central )

Clix has a long way to go before considering himself as influential as those before him. His toxic habits also need to be tempered. The toxic habits might lead to him being synonymous with the video game franchise but for all the wrong reasons.