Fortnite Pro Kinstaar beaten up by a gang

In a harrowing incident, Fortnite pro player and streamer Huynh Duong Huynh, aka Kinstaar, recently had a ghastly encounter with a gang who assaulted him.

Kinstaar is a pro player who hails from Fribourg in Switzerland and represents the Solary esports team. He is also one of the most renowned Fortnite pro players, with earnings of more than $13 million.

In his recent tweet, he revealed that a gang of 7 assaulted him, as a result of which he suffered gruesome injuries:

Groupe de 7 personnes, un gang d’après la police. Ils me provoquaient gratuitement puis m’ont attaqué. Ils m’ont assommé à la bouteille puis enchaîné en groupe



Je ferme d’un œil car je suis myope et je vois mieux d’un côté



Je suis content que le groupe avec moi avait rien. pic.twitter.com/MoT3hXqbbE — Kinstaar (@Kinstaar92i) September 16, 2020

This is not the first instance of an attack upon a notable streamer as earlier this month, another pro streamer, JL Bichouu, was also the victim of a horrific assault:

Bichou was attacked by a group of guys after stopping an alleged sexual assault, Kinstaar and his friend were beaten up by a large group of guys seemingly for no reason at all. — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 16, 2020

Fortnite pro Kinstaar receives support from the online community

The experience that Kinstaar and JL Bichouu had to go through is just one of several such instances. Another Fortnite pro, Tfue had also been robbed and had to fight off three people, but luckily did not bear any physical injuries.

Kinstaar took to Twitter to recount the horrific ordeal he had to endure during a vicious attack by a ruthless gang:

Image Credits: Esports Talk/ YouTube

Soon after Kinstaar shared his story of assault, several from the online community extended their heartfelt support to the Fortnite pro:

stay safe kinstaar!! — code mongraal #ad 🍀 (@Mongraal) September 16, 2020

:( wtf bro stay safe — benjyfishy (@benjyfishy) September 16, 2020

stay safe ❤️ — EP Queasy 🇷🇸 (@QueasyFN) September 16, 2020

Hope you are good bro — FaZe Destiny (@DestinysJesus) September 16, 2020

.. courage kin ! — JL Maxa (@Maxalibur) September 16, 2020

Force à toi ! — Nems (@Nems_Mt) September 16, 2020

To hear of such kinds of assault is undoubtedly unnerving and reveals a dangerous state of affairs that persist in today's world.

Even pro players, with millions in earnings, are susceptible to such kinds of vicious attacks, which points at a highly volatile environment that we live in today.

Luckily, for Kinstaar, he is recovering and will be fine soon, as his fans around the globe hope for his speedy recovery.