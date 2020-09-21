Of late, numerous pros and content creators have raised concerns about several issues that plague Fortnite. Worries about the storyline and lack of new updates have stayed with the game for quite some time. Even if it seems that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 may have solved some problems, especially concerning new content, some issues persist.

Fans worldwide were skeptical about Marvel superheroes’ inclusion in the original Fortnite storyline. However, the developers have managed to do a decent job of it so far, though other issues remain. This includes various server issues and the lack of proper pacing of the game, and quite a few notable streamers have spoken about the same.

Ninja, for example, has gone on multiple rants against Fortnite, and even threatened to quit. Apart from the various in-game issues, the game’s servers are considered prone to lagging. SypherPK, in particular, has talked about Fortnite’s fundamental issues many times, and suggested that some minor tweaks can re-ignite interest in the game.

Regardless, these issues have persisted for a long time, and every other week we see a Fortnite content creator talking about them.

Fortnite pro loses mind while waiting for servers to load

Motor, whose real name is Derman Ozdemir, is a Turkish Twitch streamer who has around 144k followers on the platform. According to Twitch Tracker, the streamers spends more than 3/4th of his time playing Fortnite, although he streams other games such as League of Legends, Minecraft, and more recently, Fall Guys, as well.

In the clip, the streamer looks at the music video that the official League of Legends YouTube account has posted. The theme song for the 2020 World Championship features Jeremy McKinnon, Max Schneider and Henry Lau, and is called ‘Take Over’.

Motor sees the video, and then immediately compares the situation with what Fortnite players have to go through. He shows that a Fortnite streamer is stuck drawing a house because the server is taking too much time to load! This angers him to no bounds, as he goes on a rather frustrated rant about the popular battle royale title.

You can watch the hilarious clip below.