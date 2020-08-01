Fortnite pro Ninja confirms COVID positive case in his family

Ninja is arguably the most recognizable Fortnite personality of all time. He has been a streamer since 2010 and started primarily as a Halo player. However, he indeed became a global star towards the end of 2017, which coincided with Fortnite's rise in popularity.

Since then, there has been no looking back. In January 2020, his contribution to Fortnite was officially recognized when he became the first "Icon" of the game. Regardless, the past year or so has been eventful, and he hasn't consistently streamed Fortnite in this time.

Credit: dexerto.com

Ninja had also sparked a trend of notable streamers signing with Microsoft's Mixer platform, including Shroud and King Gothalion. He then aired his problems with Fortnite in the recent past and has suggested that he be streaming more of other games such as Valorant and League of Legends.

When Mixer closed down, Ninja made an elaborate YouTube announcement. As of now, he hasn't signed an exclusive deal with the platform.

To add to his troubles, it appears that a member of his family has been affected by the coronavirus.

The Fortnite pro's family member contracts COVID-19

Ninja fans across the world were confused when his wife and manager Jessica Blevins posted the following tweet. As you can see, notable YouTuber Keemstar replied to the post, and said that he would buy a boat so that he could visit them.

I’m gonna buy a boat and come visit! https://t.co/vInjyx8WcA — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 30, 2020

As it turns out, it was bad news that led to the above post by Jessica. KeemStar later posted a video in which he shared a screenshot of text messages that he exchanged with Ninja.

Credit: youtube.com

As Ninja explains, it turns out that a member of his family has tested positive for COVID-19, and Jessica posted the status to imply that she is tired of the pandemic and wants to buy an island to live on.

This is a concerning development, but we hope that it is not severe and that Ninja's family member recovers quickly. While we are at it, we also hope that this worldwide pandemic ends soon.

You can watch KeemStar discuss Ninja's news in the video below: