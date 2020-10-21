Recently, in an extremely unfortunate incident, Fortnite pro ClutchFN's house was burnt down in a raging fire.
Over the course of its impressive three-year run, Epic Games' Fortnite has emerged as one of the most popular and influential games in today's era of competitive gaming.
With several games jostling for top honours in a highly competitive industry, Fortnite has managed to hold its own and continues to evolve and grow by leaps and bounds.
Moreover, ever since 16-year old Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf was crowned champion at the inaugural Fortnite World Cup, the charm of competitive Fortnite has witnessed a major shot in the arm, with several young aspirants looking to make a name for themselves in the game.
One such aspirant is ClutchFN, who is still relatively new to the competitive scene. He recently took to Twitter to share a harrowing story:
He also shared live footage of the wreckage caused by the flames, which revealed a dismal sight:
In order to further supplement this incident, he also debunked a news story, which seems to have misinterpreted what actually happened:
He has now taken to crowdfunding platform GoFundMe, in an attempt to raise funds for the reconstruction of his house, as he made a genuine plea to the online community for help:
ClutchFN's story was recently highlighted by YouTuber ThatDenverGuy, who helped give a detailed insight into the unfortunate incident.
He begins by speaking about the fire which took place at ClutchFN's house:
"ClutchFN, he lost everything in a fire, just devastating as he's on the rise, he's grinding to compete and now everything that he and his family had , it's all gone. "
He also shares a screen grab of their DM's where ClutchFN reveals that luckily, he managed to wake up everyone in his family, before the explosions all over their home. He also appeals to the online community to come forward and help out ClutchFN during this time of distress.
On his GoFundMe page, ClutchFN, whose real name is Dadyel Rivera, provides a bit more context on what exactly happened:
He also shared more footage of the morning after, where extensive damage is revealed to have been inflicted upon his house:
Soon after his post went viral, he received support from the Fortnite community, who have promised to help him come out of his crisis, as several of them also tagged prominent YouTuber/ Philanthropist MrBeast in the comments:
Until ClutchFN returns to competitive Fortnite, he can be found on YouTube, where he has almost 50K subscribers.
Published 21 Oct 2020, 13:45 IST