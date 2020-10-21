Recently, in an extremely unfortunate incident, Fortnite pro ClutchFN's house was burnt down in a raging fire.

Over the course of its impressive three-year run, Epic Games' Fortnite has emerged as one of the most popular and influential games in today's era of competitive gaming.

With several games jostling for top honours in a highly competitive industry, Fortnite has managed to hold its own and continues to evolve and grow by leaps and bounds.

Moreover, ever since 16-year old Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf was crowned champion at the inaugural Fortnite World Cup, the charm of competitive Fortnite has witnessed a major shot in the arm, with several young aspirants looking to make a name for themselves in the game.

One such aspirant is ClutchFN, who is still relatively new to the competitive scene. He recently took to Twitter to share a harrowing story:

My house just burned down 😭. Neighbors house started and it spreaded over to ours bro. Shits crazy lost everything but I just wanna thank god that my family made it out safely. I don’t know if I’ll be able to come back. — Clutch (@ClutchFNs) October 17, 2020

He also shared live footage of the wreckage caused by the flames, which revealed a dismal sight:

In order to further supplement this incident, he also debunked a news story, which seems to have misinterpreted what actually happened:

News got the whole story messed up. The fire was next door(I lived in 1638)and it started because the lady was smoking with her oxygen tank and they started blowing up. It wasn’t a normal fire there were some crazy ass explosions and 4 houses were done forhttps://t.co/KL1c7oz1Ou pic.twitter.com/vYUEpUaKsm — Clutch (@ClutchFNs) October 17, 2020

He has now taken to crowdfunding platform GoFundMe, in an attempt to raise funds for the reconstruction of his house, as he made a genuine plea to the online community for help:

I never ask for anything. But my family lost everything. Please take a look, anything helps. 💔https://t.co/P94mV72Oq8 — Clutch (@ClutchFNs) October 19, 2020

Fortnite pro's house destroyed in fire

[Timestamp: 1:56]

ClutchFN's story was recently highlighted by YouTuber ThatDenverGuy, who helped give a detailed insight into the unfortunate incident.

He begins by speaking about the fire which took place at ClutchFN's house:

"ClutchFN, he lost everything in a fire, just devastating as he's on the rise, he's grinding to compete and now everything that he and his family had , it's all gone. "

He also shares a screen grab of their DM's where ClutchFN reveals that luckily, he managed to wake up everyone in his family, before the explosions all over their home. He also appeals to the online community to come forward and help out ClutchFN during this time of distress.

On his GoFundMe page, ClutchFN, whose real name is Dadyel Rivera, provides a bit more context on what exactly happened:

Image Credits: GoFundMe

He also shared more footage of the morning after, where extensive damage is revealed to have been inflicted upon his house:

Soon after his post went viral, he received support from the Fortnite community, who have promised to help him come out of his crisis, as several of them also tagged prominent YouTuber/ Philanthropist MrBeast in the comments:

Let’s come together and show everyone how strong the fortnite community is — Ƭrikyn (@TrikynLol) October 19, 2020

@MrBeastYT please help this man — Maze Meltinz (@Meltinz_) October 19, 2020

@MrBeastYT please donate it can help a lot — Hamma 🎃👻🍂 (@qtHamma) October 19, 2020

@MrBeastYT help this man use your super power — 🎃Spooky🎃Pasta-Ocean (@Pasta_Ocean) October 19, 2020

Just sent 25 bro, hope it helps a little — Uli (@Uliifn) October 19, 2020

Idk when I’m getting home, but when I’m home I’m sending as much as a can over to you — Taco CG? 🌮 (@TacoFN_) October 19, 2020

We've been friends for over a year, it's truly devastating to see you in this position but I know this community we'll be able to get your family back on their feet. Stay positive bro❤️ — Devour Spades (@devourspades) October 19, 2020

Until ClutchFN returns to competitive Fortnite, he can be found on YouTube, where he has almost 50K subscribers.