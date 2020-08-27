Fortnite pro Tfue settles dispute with FaZe Clan

In what marks an end to one of the biggest employment lawsuits in the esports industry, Tfue and FaZe Clan have finally settled their dispute.

As reported by the Esports Observer, Fortnite pro Turner Ellis Tenney, aka Tfue and esports organisation, FaZe Clan have reached a settlement over a long-standing contract dispute between the two.

@FaZeClan and @TTfue have issued a joint statement:



"FaZe Clan and Turner Tenney are pleased to announce that they have resolved their disputes and settled their litigations. The parties wish one another the best of luck in future endeavors.” — The Esports Observer (@esportsobserved) August 26, 2020

Tfue had accused FaZe Clan of allegedly pressuring him and denying him his due payments, along with other sponsorship issues. This escalated into an ugly legal battle, which continued for months on end.

Now, the two finally seem to have arrived at a consensus, as they agreed to part ways amicably.

The Tfue Vs FaZe Clan story

The world came to know more about Tfue's gameplay prowess after he was signed by esteemed gaming organisation FaZe Clan on April 30th, 2018.

Tfue soon began to dominate the competitive scene and seemed to be heading towards an all-time career peak, until things took an unexpected turn.

On the 20th of May, 2019, Tfue filed a lawsuit against FaZe Clan over claims of mistreatment and financial disputes. Tfue alleged that FaZe clan took over 80% of his earnings and imposed a whole set of other restrictions upon him.

Finding the terms of his contract oppressive and binding, he took to YouTube to release his infamous 'Release the Contract' video, which blew up all over the internet.

In retaliation, FaZe Clan filed a federal lawsuit against him on the 1st of August, 2019, claiming that Tfue was trying to tarnish the reputation of the organisation. They also alleged that Tfue had violated the terms of his contract, by leaking confidential information and this resulted in battle lines being drawn, as the online community was forced to choose sides.

Now, after months of being embroiled in a legal battle, FaZe Clan and Tfue have finally decided to come to a consensus. This agreement signifies that Tfue is now no longer a part of FaZe Clan and is free to join any organisation of his choice, if he decides to do so.

With this latest development, one of the most publicized lawsuits in esports history finally comes to an end, as Tfue and FaZe clan part ways.

