Fortnite update 3.12 adds the "Junk gun" to the game

Fortnite's 3.12 hotfix has brought in the Junk Gun, which is officially named The Recycler.

After some awful log-in issues that came with the new 3.12 update, players could finally log in to see the new weapon added to the game. It seems that Epic Games was not going to wait until the big update on Thursday to release the Recycler to players.

The Junk Gun (Recycle Gun) is now available in game. pic.twitter.com/ZJCMeQj6MA — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) April 6, 2021

The description for the weapon reads:

"Harvest objects for Ammo, spit out densely packed projectiles of Junk! Watch out for the Shrapnel!"

As stated in the description, players can obtain ammo by utilizing the Recycler as a harvesting tool and using the shredded material as ammo. The Recycler can be fired like a grenade launcher. The difference between these two weapons is that The Recycler fires balls of junk instead of grenades.

How to find a Recycler in Fortnite

The Recycler does a good deal of damage, even at its lowest rarity. It comes in three variants: Rare, Epic, and Legendary. The Recycler has a magazine capacity of three and takes two seconds to reload. The damage from the gun increases by four with each upgrade.

Like all the other weapons in the game, Recyclers are located in chests and as ground loot. However, players have a better chance of finding the Legendary variant of Recyclers in chests than as ground loot.

We don’t care about that .... like wtf it’s wrong with epic like making 10 updates in a week and with every update it’s a bug and the game crashes sometimes and things I can’t even get in fn rn 🤦🏽‍♂️🥲 — Kaya Serhat (@KayaSerhat19) April 6, 2021

This Recycler doesn't seem very useful in Fortnite, and it will most likely go out of style once players get tired of it. The junk it fires isn't aesthetically pleasing, and it fires like a grenade launcher, which isn't very accurate to begin with.

nice so im shooting a shit cannon — 15K Jalen (@JalensFN) April 6, 2021

and the legendary should do 100 damage. — jonnyTheSmillingFace (@jonny98689281) April 6, 2021

Perhaps it can find a niche, and maybe it can serve a purpose occasionally for other players. Some players, who were probably waiting for Epic Games to release an excellent weapon like the Drum Gun or one of Marvel's boss weapons, will be disappointed.

The next update, which is in two days, should bring more uses to the junk gun.

