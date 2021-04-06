Fortnite is down: Players report being stuck on connecting screen and other log in issues

Multiple users have reported that Fortnite is not connecting due to various issues that might have been caused by the servers.

is fortnite down rn? i cant log into epic games or anything #Fortnite .@EpicGames — thomas (@d1ggen) April 6, 2021

Based on reports emerging on social media, players across the globe are facing issues when trying to sign in to Fortnite. Although Epic Games hasn't revealed any official reason behind the same, players are starting to get frustrated by the server outage.

Whatever the reason behind the outage, Epic Games is expected to resolve the issue at the earliest before more players fall victim to the same. The Fortnite community is eagerly waiting for the moment when they will be able to sign in to Fortnite without facing log in issues.

Fortnite servers down in EU for more than 1 hour what is happening fixed your game epic your already losing 1,000's ppl every week — FG_K1ngEd1 (@Ed1K1ng) April 6, 2021

Here's everything that players need to know about Fortnite being down and inaccessible by thousands of players across the globe.

Is Fortnite down right now?

Unfortunately for millions of Fortnite fans, the game is currently facing a bunch of log in issues that are preventing players from loading the game.

Are your servers down or slow today? I've tried to log on twice now and all I see is the loading screen with "Connecting" in the bottom right corner. Playing on Android mobile. #Fortnite #TechnicalIssues — kreebs29 (@kreebs29) April 6, 2021

Considering the popularity of Fortnite, it goes without saying that even a few hours of server outage can lead to millions in losses for Epic Games.

Be it the astronomical drop in the number of players and streamers or the amount of revenue collected from micro-transactions; this is something that Epic Games would have wanted to avoid at all costs.

Since the outage is already here and players cannot play Fortnite, it is believed that the developers are already trying to work out the root of this problem. Fortnite is expected to be up and running within the next few hours.

Nevertheless, Epic Games has previously faced similar outages and then compensated the community with in-game items. It remains to be seen if the developers will provide a similar sort of compensation to the players for this sudden outage in Fortnite.

Needless to say, the Fortnite community is slowly growing restless as the issue continues to persist. Until players are able to log in to the game, Fortnite will witness a certain drop in its numbers.