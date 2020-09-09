Fortnite Samurai Scrapper bundle available in the item shop

The Samurai Scrapper bundle in Fortnite was leaked by the player base this summer, and players have been eagerly waiting for it to be released. Considering how integral cosmetics and skins are to the game, we're not surprised the leaks happened so fast.

Over time, Fortnite's cosmetics and skins have only looked better and more refined. News of a samurai skin is exciting, and there's a lot that could be done for a great addition to Chapter 2, Season 4.

We now have all the info as the Samurai Scrapper bundle is available in the Fortnite shop.

Fortnite Samurai Scrapper bundle

The new Samurai bundle was released on September 8 on all platforms. The bundle is similar to others like the starter packs, one of which was just released in the Fortnite shop recently. However, this bundle has a lot more to offer than the usual starter packs.

The skin itself has a black and red colour scheme and an alternate customisation option. The sword looks like it was made from a measuring stick and the armour is made of scraps.

Details and cost of the bundle

Taken from the listing on the PlayStation Store, the bundle has a description:

"One person's trash is another person's armor! Gear up and head out to battle with the Samurai Scrapper Pack."

A list of what is inside the bundle followed the description:

- Access to “Save the World” PvE Campaign

- Samurai Scrapper Taiga Hero

- Scrapper Spear Weapon Schematic

- Samurai Scrapper Outfit (usable in Battle Royale & Creative)

- Scrapper Sashimono Back Bling (usable in Battle Royale & Creative)

- Samurai Scrapper Challenge: Earn up to 1000 V-Bucks and 1000 X-Ray Tickets by completing Save the World daily quests.

The bundle itself is going to cost players $15.99, which is a lot more than any starter packs but on par with many previous bundles in Fortnite.

Where to find the bundle

The bundle is found in Save the World, which is unusual for these cosmetics but it makes sense here. The Fortnite bundle is meant to promote Save the World modes and it grants access to the Save the World campaign. As for the Samurai Scrapper himself, the character's name is Taiga.

According to the listing, he will be playable in both Save the World and in Fortnite Battle Royale. It'll be exciting to see more samurai skins running around the game.