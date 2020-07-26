Fortnite’s update 13.30 came a few days ago. Since weeks, fans had expected the update to add cars to the game. However, from the looks of it, they might have to wait a tad bit longer. Epic has suggested that it might be a few weeks until we are able to drive around on the map.

Regardless, the update did bring forth further map changes, where a couple of submerged POIs have emerged. Further, two new ‘Coral Buddies’ challenges were also added. Coral buddies are little purple and blue creatures that can be seen living off the coast on the Fortnite map.

Credit: epicgames.com

The first challenge(added at the beginning of the month) could be completed by simply collecting and donating 100 wood on the Coral Buddies island. Among the new challenges, the second one is called the ‘Sculpted Coral Kingdom Border Monuments” challenge. You can follow this article to complete it. Of course, in order to unlock it, you will have to complete the challenge mentioned below first.

The first new challenge involves teaching the Coral buddies stonecrafting. You can follow the guide below to complete it. FInding the location on the Fortnite map get tricky at times

Fortnite Season 3: How to teach Coral Buddies Stonecrafting

First and foremost, you need to find the Coral buddies island on the Fortnite map. The island is too tiny to be visible on the map. It is a miniscule landmass on the Northwest corner of the map - inside coordinate B1. It has a few palm trees and rocks scattered around. You can look at the exact location in the image below:

Credit: gamespot.com

Once you have found the island on the Fortnite, follow the steps below to complete the secret challenge.

1) On the tiny island, you will notice three coral buddies sitting around a pile of rocks.

Credit: dexerto.com

2) Players need to go near the pile of rocks, and click on the interact button to give ‘300’ stone to the Coral buddies. Of course, before doing so you need to make sure you have that 300 stone in your inventory. You might have to gather the material at a different place before donating.

Credit: medium.com

3) Once you give them the stones, the Coral buddies will build their pyramid, and you will receive 25,000 XP.

Credit: thegamerguides.com

For further help, you can follow the video below: