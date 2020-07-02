Fortnite Season 3 Week 3 Challenges and how to complete them

A list of all the Fortnite Season 3, Week 3 challenges and how to solve them.

Fortnite Week 3 has presented a total of 8 challenges that grant players 35,000 XP each.

Fortnite Season 3 Week 3 Challenges (Image Credits: iFireMonkey Twitter)

Every week of Fortnite brings in a new set of challenges, and this week is no different. Apart from granting tons of XP, Fortnite challenges are usually a player’s go-to for storming through the battle pass levels and unlocking new cosmetics.

Ideally, new Fortnite challenges are rolled out every Thursday at 4:00 AM EST / 1:30 PM IST. This week, players have been presented with a set of reasonably simple challenges that grant 35,000 XP each after completion.

Fortnite Season 3, Week 3 Challenges list

Here is a full list of all Fortnite week three challenges

Search Chest or Ammo Boxes at Misty Meadows

Eliminations at The Authority

Collect Floating Rings at Lazy Lake

Dance on top of the crane at Rickety Rig

Deal Damage from inside the Cornfield at Frenzy Farm

Destroy cars within the 60 seconds of landing at Retail Row from the Battle Bus

Land a Chopper at the bottom of a Steamy Stacks

Deal damage to opponents at Catty Corners (Total of 200 damage)

There is, however, a major caveat in Fortnite week 3 challenges.

As opposed to the usual 7 challenges, Epic Games has rolled out a total of 8, allowing players the opportunity to farm an extra 35k XP.

Where are the floating rings in Fortnite?

While a majority of the Fortnite Week 3 challenges are self-explanatory, ‘Collect Floating Rings at Lazy Lake’ has left players a tad bit perplexed. For those who’ve trouble completing the objective, we have an extensive guide on how to collect the blue floating rings in Fortnite here.

Fortnite Aquaman Challenges - Week 3

Fortnite Season 3 Week 3 Challenges - Aquaman (Image credits: iFireMonkey)

Apart from the general challenges, players will also have to work towards Fortnite Season 3’s ‘secret’ battle pass skin – Aquaman.

Although it hasn’t been much of a surprise, given Aquaman’s flashy debut in the Fortnite Season 3 trailer.

The Fortnite Aquaman challenges are fairly straight-forward and require players to catch two different types of fish in the game. You can check for them in fishing spots and vending machines spawned around the map.

