Fortnite Season 4: Top 5 Hide and Seek creative map codes and how to play them

When a creative mode was added to Fortnite, there was an entirely new realm of possibility for the game. It went well beyond battle royale and allowed players to use Fortnite's building and features to create things like practice maps, obstacle courses, and custom game modes.

One of those game modes is 'hide and seek'. Like many other multiplayer games with custom game modes, Fortnite found a way to make hide and seek incredibly fun, and it gained traction. With all the variety in the game, there are a ton of options for great maps to play on.

How to enter Hide and Seek mode in Fortnite

In order to get into a hide and seek game in Fortnite, there are a few steps to get there. The first is to launch a personal creative server in order to get to the search options. Once in the creative hub of the personal server, there will be a rift that can be interacted with.

This is where the specific code for an island can be entered. Using the code will take players to that new hide and seek island and any others that they want to try.

Fortnite Season 4: Top 5 Hide and Seek creative map codes

#5 - Ruined Remains 2.0: (5636-1824-2208)

This list will be based on the top 5 maps out of the plethora provided by Pro Games Guides on their site. They chose a bunch of great maps but 5, in particular, stood out.

The first is a ruins map which is essentially based on time-tested game modes like infected. Essentially, 1 player starts as the hunter and the other players take on roles of the time travelers. As the hunter gets other players, they become infected or hunters until 1 side wins.

#4 - Honey I Shrunk the Skins: (7133-6656-4742)

This is a map where hide and seek works like usual but everyone is shrunk down to switch up the formula. The world will look over-sized, and it certainly is a deviation from the usual hide in a house type of games.

#3 - Modern Mansion: (8209-0229-1867)

Modern Mansion follows more of that typical hide-in-a-big house kind of formula. However, that isn't necessarily always a bad thing, and utilizing a huge modern styled mansion is a great setting for the game mode. It's worth a try if the usual is what a player wants.

#2 - The Mall is Closing: (5942-4943-2271)

Many people have probably thought about what it would be like to run around a mall after hours, especially as kids.

The Mall is Closing brings that thought to fruition, and the idea is for players to hide around all kinds of spots in a mall after hours. There are a lot of possibilities in this Fortnite hide and seek map.

#1 - Viking Village: (1124-9677-4038)

Out of all the Fortnite hide and seek maps, this is one of the most interesting. It has plenty of area to utilize, and the juxtaposition of the tropical climate with a Viking village makes for great scenery.