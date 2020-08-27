Fortnite Season 4 Update downtime: Maintenance details and release time

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, is all set to drop today at 2:00 AM ET. The following update will mark the end of Fortnite Season 3 and the ongoing storyline. During the Doomsday live event, players realized how the Fortnite Battle Royale island could be a 'simulation' of sorts, and the characters are in a state of trance, simply stuck in an endless loop.

The upcoming season promises to fix this by introducing Superheroes, a first of its kind full-on 'Marvel' crossover, which will introduce a horde of superheroes to the game. Shortly after the Fortnite server downtime concludes, players will be able to hop into the game and experience the BR island like never before.

The Fortnite Season 4 trailer is all set to premiere in a short while.

You can watch the coverage here.

How long does Fortnite's downtime last?

The downtime, as previously mentioned, begins at 2 AM ET. Based on an educated guess, the maintenance should last a couple of hours (3 to 3:30 AM ET), after which players will be able to hop into Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4.

The official Fortnite Status page recently tweeted a confirmation for the v14.00 update:

We're beginning to disable services in preparation for Chapter 2 - Season 4 (v14.00). If you're currently in a session, you can continue to play until downtime starts at approx. 2 AM ET (06:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/WONPj7xegm — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 27, 2020

Although players expected a long list of changes to come with Chapter 2, Season 4, it remains to be seen whether or not Epic Games takes that route. Among a few highly requested changes, the following top the list:

FOV Slider

Regular LTM rotations

Better format for competitive Fortnite

Bugs expected to be fixed in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4

1) PS4 Trophies not being awarded correctly

Description: An issue involving PS4 players' trophies not being awarded rightly.

2) Rectangle and multiple lines of text appearing on HUD

Description: A rectangle and numerous lines of text (mostly the word "Disabled") appear in the upper-left side of the HUD.

3) Water Balloon Toy temporarily disabled

Description: Due to an issue, the Water Balloon Toy has been temporarily disabled.

4) Vehicles can destroy structures and props even when configured not to

Description: Vehicles in Fortnite can destroy some unwanted structures in the game.