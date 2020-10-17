Fortnite Season 4 Week 8 XP coins: Purple, Blue, Green, and Gold coin locations revealed

With the introduction of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4's Week 8 challenges, players now have the option of completing challenges worth 25,000 XP while the team challenge has 50,000 XP for them.

Fortnite received the v14.30 update on Tuesday, along with a new secret challenge called Most Wanted. It provides gamers with a chance to earn an additional 10,000 season XP.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 8 XP coins location revealed

Along with the new weekly challenges and the Week 8 patch of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, there's also a new selection of Fortnite XP coins. The locations of all the Green, Blue, Purple, and Gold coins are given below.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Week 8 coin locations

There are a total of ten coins up for grabs as the players get onto the Battle Royale Island. The collectible XP coins for this week are:

1 Gold XP Coin

2 Purple XP Coins

3 Blue XP Coins

4 Green XP Coins

The Gold XP coin for Week 8 is available at Panther's Prowl, on the southwest side of the landmark location, right next to the tail of the Panther at E7.

The Purple XP coins are available on the Fortnite map at:

E3 (on the slope near the campsite, might require constructions to box it on the slope)

F5 (on top of the smallest tree in the cluster of trees)

The Blue XP coins are available at:

B6 (Inside a shack hidden inside a cupboard in the left corner),

G4 (inside the trash can present near the main entrance of the junkyard),

D8 (inside the suitcase in the small marquee with a washing machine and a sofa on the beach).

The Green XP coins are available at:

B7 (floating underneath the bridge)

C6 (located in the shallow river)

G2 (on the small cliff overlooking the lake)

H7 (on a rock inside the small cove with shipwrecked boats)

