Where and how to complete Fortnite Season 5's "deploy scanners near Retail Row" challenge

Fortnite challenges tend to be designed in such a way that they are easy to complete, but "deploying scanners near Retail Row" isn't the most straightforward one.

Although this challenge sounds like a rather complicated process on paper, players can be rest assured that its not as hard as it looks. All that users will have to do is walk up to a specific location and interact with the hologram found there.

Epic Games have given the challenge system a massive upgrade in Fortnite. Every single challenge right now needs to be completed before the new set of challenges come in. Apart from these, there's also a larger set of challenges which are rotated on a daily basis.

Where and how to deploy scanners near Retail Row in Fortnite

Although it says near Retail Row, the scanners are within the area called Retail Row itself. There are three distinct areas where these scanners can be deployed.

The spot where the scanners need to be placed have a yellow outline (Image via Epic Games)

The first scanner can be found to the Northwest of retail row, near the houses and in front of a tree. Players need to walk up to the yellow scanner hologram and interact with it to place the scanner.

Finding the scanners aren't tricky in Fortnite because all that the players need to do is keep their eye out for the yellow outlines (Image via Epic Games)

The second scanner in Retail Row can be planted near the blue bus stop, which is close to the basketball court and has a fence which overlooks a swing.

This mission where players need to deploy scanners in retail row is a part of a daily pool of constantly changing missions in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The final scanner in Fortnite is located between the two bushes right outside the restaurant called Noms in Retail Row. It isn't that hard to spot.

Placing the scanners in these three locations completes the quest. It really isn't very difficult to complete because all that players are required to do is interact with the scanner outlines in the three locations.

Completing these quests gives players a good chunk of XP, which is vital for players to level up. Although the XP grind in Fortnite can be demanding, with the amount of XP these weekly quests give out, it doesn't seem all that difficult anymore.