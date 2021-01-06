Fortnite Season 5 "Pickaxe glitch" lets players swing it at objects without getting close

Of late, there have been numerous glitches that players have spotted in Fortnite.

A couple of days back, a few XP related glitches were spotted, and now there is a glitch which allows players to swing their pickaxe at a surface from a distance and still cause damage.

The "Pickaxe Glitch" in Fortnite

To demonstrate the issue, in the above video, OrangeGuy loaded up two same maps on two different portals in the creative mode in Fortnite . Upon entering into the portal on the left hand side, the damage caused by the pickaxe was normal and it worked only when the pickaxe touched the surface.

He then proceeded to exit that map and entered the map on the right portal. As seen in the video, the pickaxe causes damage to the surface even if swung from a distance. And the same happens in every single map which is loaded on to that particular portal.

This glitch, for now, works only in the creative mode, so those who play the regular battle royale or even the Arena mode don't need to worry too much about it, as long as it doesn't spill over into those modes in Fortnite.

That isn't the only glitch that was spotted in the game. There were several other glitches that were spotted in Season 5, Chapter 2 of Fortnite. But then again, the game isn't as glitchy as Cyberpunk 2077, so players can relax.

However, the best part about the XP glitches in Fortnite was that it allowed players to fly through the battle pass levels in a very short span of time. These glitches, coupled with the amount of XP that the legendary quests and weekly quests in Fortnite offer as of now, do grant players a large amount XP, which somewhat makes the grinding so much easier than it was before.

Having said that, since these glitches are out and about, it's only a matter of time before they get patched out in Fortnite. It's not too good to exploit glitches which may be detrimental to gameplay either. So play nice and play fair