Fortnite Season 5 Week 10 XP Coins: All Gold, Purple, Green, and Blue XP coin locations

Fortnite XP Coins appeared for the first time during week seven of Chapter 2 - Season 5 after a prolonged disappearance from the game.

However, since making their first appearance for Season 5 during the seventh week, XP Coins have quickly become the ideal XP farming method for players in Fortnite.

Given that multiple players were not pleased with the updated challenge and achievements systems, Epic Games ensured to bring back the XP Coins system so players can take a break from all the grind that this season has presented.

Nevertheless, the return of XP Coins in Fortnite is great for the community as it massively helps in progressing on the seasonal Battle Pass.

The following is a complete rundown of all the XP Coin locations in Fortnite Season 5 - Week 10.

XP Coins locations in Fortnite Season 5 - Week 10

There are ten XP Coins available for players to claim on Fortnite's island this week. The different category of coins along with the XP they reward are:

Green: 5,000 XP

Blue: 6,500 XP

Purple: 10,300 XP

Gold: 15,000 XP

There are four Green Coins, three Blue Coins, two Purple Coins, and one Gold Coin for players to obtain this week. Locating and collecting all the available Coins from this week will allow players to earn more than 75,000 XP towards their Battle Pass progression. Here are all the coin locations for Season 5 - Week 10 in Fortnite.

Green Coins

The four Green Coins in the tenth week of Fortnite's Season 5 are located in:

One Green XP Coin can be found on the extreme north of the map, between Craggy Cliffs and Stealthy Stronghold;

One can be found on the north-eastern direction of the Colossal Coliseum;

Another Green Coin can be found off the coast located towards the east of Retail Row;

The fourth Green Coin can be found in the map's southern region, near Lazy Lake.

Purple Coins

The Purple XP Coins in week ten of Fortnite Season 5 can be found in:

One Purple XP Coin can be found on the river-bed located south-west of Pleasant Park;

Another can be found located towards the north of Lazy Lake.

Blue Coins

Three Blue XP Coins in Fortnite Season 5's week seven are located in:

On the north-western edge of the map, north of Coral Castle;

On the river-bed located towards the south of Craggy Cliffs;

Inside the Weeping Woods.

Gold Coin

The Gold XP Coin in Fortnite Season 5, week ten, is located on the southern coast of Fortnite's map. The Gold XP Coin can be found by either travelling towards the south-eastern direction from Slurpy Swamp, or by travelling towards the south-western direction from Misty Meadows.

Week 10 and 11 XP coins pic.twitter.com/QvYHOzyNUS — amr (@amrsatrio) February 2, 2021

Going through all these locations will allow players to collect all the XP Coins and improve their progress towards a Battle Pass, while exploring the island.