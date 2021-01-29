Where is the hidden bunker in Fortnite: Season 5 Week 9 challenges

Fortnite's Chapter 2, Season 5 weekly challenges continue with Week 9. This week's series of challenges include finding three different hidden bunker locations throughout three Apollo island visits. Each takes a keen eye to spot, with one being particularly tricky. Here are the sites of each bunker and some tips on how to spot them.

Where are the hidden bunkers in Fortnite?

Bunker Locations

There are three hidden bunkers in Fortnite right now. One near Slurpy Swamp, one near Craggy Cliffs, and one near Retail Row. Players can discover the bunkers in any order, but will only be able to complete one find per visit to the island.

Fortnite's Ocean Bunker

Bunker Location 1

Just north-west of Fortnite's Slurpy Swamp is a piece of shoreline filled with coral. This bunker is the most tricky to find, since there are no real landmarks to navigate to once the player is in the water. Swim out to the pictured location, making sure to keep the camera pointed down into the water to make finding the bunker easier.

Fortnite's Northern Bunker

Bunker Location 2

Advertisement

At the northern end of the island, between Stealthy Stronghold and Craggy Cliffs, is a small island where the next bunker hides. Head to the marked location and look for a beach house with a deck attached to the back of it. There is a stone wall under the deck. Break that, and the bunker will be behind it.

Fortnite's Cliffside Bunker

Bunker Location 3

The final bunker is located on a cliff to the east of Retail Row, as marked above. Look for a grove of pine trees that contain a large bush near a rock. Clear out the bush to reveal the last bunker and claim that sweet 20,000 XP reward.

Fortnite's Chapter 2, Season 5 Week 9 challenges

Week 9's challenges provide an entertaining way to boost a player's Battle Pass, all the while honing their Fortnite skills. Here is a list of other challenges presented this week: