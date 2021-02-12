Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 Challenges: How to help Lovely and celebrate Wild Hearts

Fortnite Season 5 event Wild Hearts is underway, and the challenges have just been dropped. During the Valentine's week event, players must complete specific challenges to earn bonus XP. One of the last few quests is to help Lovely find a Valentine.

While ambiguous in the description, the quest is quite simple to pull off and nets massive XP in Fortnitewith relatively less effort.

How to help Lovely Celebrate Wild Hearts in Fortnite

For this quest, players must play Cupid for Lovely and give a Valentine's card to an NPC. Players can approach any NPC on the map and hand them the card when the prompt "Give Card" shows up.

Once players have completed this interaction, a notification will pop up saying,

"Score! And the hearts go wild! Nice work!"

Players who complete this challenge will receive a hefty XP reward to the tune of 20,000 XP. It is irrelevant which NPC the player chooses to hand the letter to as the quest gets completed regardless of choice.

For players looking for other quests in Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 challenges, here's a handy list:

Epic Quests:

Catch different kinds of fish to find a Valentine's date for Fishstick (3)

Serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner at any restaurant (1)

Find a rose at Steel Farm or The Orchard (1)

Collect Grimble's love potion from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cave, or Stealthy Stronghold (1)

Deliver the love potion to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town (1)

Collect chocolate boxes from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row (3)

Choose a character to be Lovely's Valentine's (1)

Legendary Quest:

Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (1000)

Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (2000)

Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (3000)

Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (4000)

Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (5000)

