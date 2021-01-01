Fortnite Season 5 Week 5 Challenges: Full list and how to complete them

The new week in Season 5 of Fortnite means a brand new range of quests to play around with in the game. These weekly quests have a good amount of XP to offer people once they're completed.

How to complete the week 5 quests in Fortnite Season 5

These challenges benefit all types of players in Fortnite. Be it a hardcore or casual gamer; these challenges help players sail smoothly through the battle pass levels due to the amount of XP derived from completing these challenges.

Completing these challenges is fairly easy. Dealing damage and searching chests are the quests players usually come across in Fortnite.

However, the challenge that has people dealing damage within 10 seconds after resurfacing from the sand may be tedious and may depend a lot upon luck.

Since this is a weekly challenge, there's bound to be someone throughout the week. This makes it a game of patience.

Many of these are just hunting for a certain item in a certain location in Fortnite. But looking out for these items, especially gnomes, can be slightly difficult to deal with.

For the legendary challenge this week, players will have to eliminate 10 guards on the map. Since this is a legendary challenge, it'll have stages.

Eliminating 50 of these AI robots will earn players a whopping 55K XP, which is worth collecting at the end of the day for anyone interested in Fortnite.

To quickly complete most of these challenges; the wisest course of action would be to head into a game, finish one quest then head out, and repeat the process.

This way, players can easily focus on the quest at hand and finish the quests in less time. Players can also choose to play on if they want that additional XP from completing the entire round in Fortnite. It should be a breeze and only adds value to the game.