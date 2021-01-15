Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 Challenges: Where to collect books from Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands

This season, Fortnite has been very lenient on the player base concerning earning XP. Up until season 4, grinding XP was a tough job. That's all changed with the weekly challenges and the legendary challenges in Season 5.

Grinding for XP has become a tad bit easier than before. For this week, players have a few easy but annoying challenges to complete in Fortnite.

Where to find the books in Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands in Fortnite

This is probably one of the most difficult challenges in the game. These books glow in the dark, but they're small and hidden away in corners. There are three books in each of the locations that have been mentioned.

It's difficult to complete the entire set in one single run, but it's not impossible. If players are lucky enough to find a vehicle, both these locations fall in the same zone. Grabbing these books will not be difficult if that's the case.

Other than that, players can easily complete this mission with two matches in Fortnite.

For easier completion of these challenges, players are recommended to land at either Sweaty Sands or Holly Hedges straight after jumping out of the battle bus.

Image via Fortnite Intel

As mentioned before, there are three books in each of the locations.

Holly Hedges

The first book is located on the ground floor in the yellow house on the north west corner.

The second book is located exactly opposite to the first house. The tall house in the south east corner contains the second book.

The third book can be found inside the dog house in the north ast corner of the area.

Sweaty Sands

The first book is located near the building next to the RV park in Sweaty Sands in Fortnite.

The second book is located inside the tall apartment. Players will need to find a bookshelf where the book will be placed.

The final book in Sweaty Sands can be found in the building in the south east corner of the area.

These books have a nice blue glow, as mentioned before, so that they can be easily spotted in the dark.