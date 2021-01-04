Fortnite Season 6 Chapter 2: Release date, Battle Pass and everything known so far

The fifth season in the second chapter of Fortnite is currently underway but players are already curious about the sixth season about the game.

Fortnite does hold a lot of surprises for everyone, and a lot is set to come up. However, to satiate the curiosity of the entire community, here's all the information available about the sixth season for now.

Season 6 Chapter 2 in Fortnite

There isn't any trailer for the 6th season yet and there's a chance that the theme of multiple realities will continue into the sixth season as well.

Since the new season talks about multiple realities, players can unlock multiple characters from different realities in the game.

The new season could potentially start on the 17th of March, 2021. It's a long way for now, but Epic Games does have the tendency to extend seasons. However, there's no confirmation that the current season will be extended, so it's safe to assume that it ends on the 16th of March with the new season beginning the very next day.

Since this current season is seeing a lot of hunters being recruited by Jonesy to fight the unknown, which was a direct fall out from the Nexus war, there's a high chance that this will conclude with an event which spills into the next.

There are a lot of old POIs which are returning to the game with respect to the current season, so there's a chance that the next season will see the same too. As with every season in Fortnite, the map changes, and players can expect a different looking map in the next season as well

As for the 5th season, the entire challenge system has been revamped. Players can now earn a good amount of XP from completing weekly quests in the game, which helps players fly through the battle pass quickly in Fortnite.

Players can also earn XP and gold bars by completing quests they get from various NPCs in and around the Fortnite island. These gold bars can be used to purchase exotic weapons from these NPCs as well.

Players can also employ the services of certain NPCs in the game to join their team and eliminate other players on the island.

There's lot of time for the 6th season in Fortnite to arrive, and season 5 still has a lot of content to keep players hooked to the game.