Fortnite Season 6: How to get the Trinity Trooper Fortnite skin

The Trinity Trooper Fortnite skin is an uncommon outfit included in the Diffuse Force set, and it is currently available for purchase.

There are two styles available for the Trinity Trooper Fortnite Outfit; it can be worn in the default pink variant, or players can opt for a vibrant orange style.

As of right now, the Trinity Trooper Fortnite outfit is the only item available from the Diffuse Force set. Epic Games is yet to develop any other cosmetics to go with the skin. More content is likely to be released later by Epic Games, so players should head back to the item shop often to find out when everything is added.

This outfit was originally attainable by participating in the tournament earlier this month. The tournament was exclusive to players in the EU region, although it was speculated that it would go on sale later in the month. That speculation proved to be correct, as the item can now be obtained by any player around the world.

The Fortnite Item Shop now has the skin for sale, for anyone that wants to purchase it using V-Bucks. The Trinity Trooper Fortnite Outfit is available for 800 V-Bucks as of March 22nd. Once acquired, players can use the skin in the game immediately.

This Trinity Trooper Fortnite skin was once offered in a tournament earlier this month

The original tournament to obtain this skin was titled the Fortnite Trinity Challenge. All team members ranked in the open league were welcome to participate in the trios format tournament.

The players who won the tournament received the chance to have the skin before everyone else. That was short-lived though, thanks to the addition of the Trinity Trooper Fortnite skin to the Item Shop.

One of the largest issues several players had with the tournament is that it was not open to people in the US. This meant that unless they switched regions and dealt with the frustrating amount of ping that comes with it, players outside the EU couldn't get their hands on the Trinity Trooper Fortnite skin.

