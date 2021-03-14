Fortnite Trinity Challenge: Start date, How to Compete, rewards, and more

Here is the information we have on the Fortnite Trinity Challenge and a possible way to enter if players live outside of the designated region.

Fortnite recently announced a new tournament titled the Fortnite Trinity Challenge in partnership with Three/WINDTRE. The Fortnite Trinity Challenge will be played in a trios format, and all team members must rank in the open league (at least Division 1) or higher in the Arena for their team to qualify to compete in the Fortnite Trinity Challenge.

Epic Games has explained that the Fortnite Trinity Challenge leagues will be separated as follows:

Open League:

Open League: Division I (0 - 249 Hype points (“Hype”))

Open League: Division II (250 - 499 Hype)

Open League: Division III (500 - 999 Hype)

Open League: Division IV (1,000 - 1,499 Hype)

Contender League:

Contender League: Division I (1,500 - 2,499 Hype)

Contender League: Division II (2,500 - 3,999 Hype)

Contender League: Division III (4,000 - 5,999 Hype)

Champion League:

Champion League: Division I (6,000 - 11,999 Hype)

Champion League: Division II (12,000 - 15,999 Hype)

Champion League: Division III (16,000+ Hype)

The Fortnite Trinity Challenge will be held on Sunday, 14 March 2021. Players will have the opportunity to participate in a maximum of 10 matches during the competition, which will last about 3 hours. The winning team will get the Trinity Trooper skin for free at the end of the event.

Most tournaments work similarly. Those with the most points accumulated over all matches will receive the reward. The two lists below are how Epic Games has decided to score and reward the Fortnite Trinity Challenge:

The scoring system for the Fortnite Trinity Challenge is:

Victory Royale: 15 points

2nd - 3rd: 10 points

4th - 6th: 7 points

7th - 10th: 5 points

11th - 20th: 3 points

20th - 33rd: 1 point

Each Elimination: 1 point

The prizes for the Fortnite Trinity Challenge are:

Trinity Trooper Outfit: Place 1st - 3,333rd in total points accumulated across a maximum of 10 matches.

Trinity Impact Emoticon: Receive at least five points across all matches

Trinity Overload Emoticon: Receive at least five points across all matches

Both emoticons will be awarded to players who rank between 20th and 33rd in half of the matches or kill at least five other players in the course of the tournament.

All players in every region will most likely have the opportunity to purchase the Trinity Trooper skin via the Item Shop at some point. The date of this skin’s release has not been officially announced by Epic, but we can assume that the winners of the Fortnite Trinity Challenge will have exclusive access to the skin for a few weeks.

The Fortnite Trinity Challenge has come with many restrictions

With so many restrictions placed on a single tournament, the Fortnite Trinity Challenge is one of the few times Epic Games has left so many players out. In order to participate, you need to reside in the European Union, which is a restriction to a lot of players.

In the past, players who didn't live in the region where Epic Games hosted their tournaments have been able to change their region in order to participate. They had to deal with lag and other disadvantages from playing off-ping, but at least they were able to participate.

It is strictly against the rules for players to repeat this maneuver. There is also the possibility that Epic Games has discovered a way to defeat this and will prevent it from happening in the future.

Other restrictions for the Fortnite Trinity Challenge include:

IOS players cannot participate in this tournament.

Only one player may play the event on a single gaming machine.

It is forbidden to use multiple Epic accounts to participate in the tournament.

Participants must have epic accounts over level 30.

The player's name may not contain trade names, trademarks, logos, or any other terms owned or licensed by Epic, such as Fortnite® and Epic.

Neither the name used by the team nor by a player can impersonate another team, player, celebrity, public official, Epic employee, or any other person or entity.

Every player must turn on Two-Factor Authentication (“2FA”) on his/her Epic account. To turn it on, players must visit the official Epic Games website, log in with their Epic account and follow the onscreen instructions.

Players who follow this guide will be able to participate in the Fortnite Trinity Challenge and have a chance to win the Trinity Trooper Outfit.

