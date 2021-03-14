Fortnite: How to level up fast and unlock all the Enlightened skin variants before the season ends

Fortnite Season 5 concludes in two days. With the new season approaching soon, players are in a mad rush to max out their battle pass to unlock all the enlightened skin variants for this season in Fortnite.

While XP grinding can be a tedious job, Epic Games has made it comparatively easier to level up quickly in Fortnite season 5 with the myriad ways in which players can earn XP in the game.

The battle pass contains additional V-Bucks throughout the different levels. This can be considered an added bonus for players who choose to max out their battle pass in Fortnite Season 5.

Best ways to max out the battle pass in Fortnite Season 5

#1 - XP Coins

#Fortnite Season 5, Week 15 XP Coins now live!



Here are all the locations for this week's batch of XP Coins: pic.twitter.com/wk447l2YDr — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) March 11, 2021

The week 15 XP coins have finally made it to the island, completing the entire set of XP coins for this season.

As a part of the week 15 XP coins, there are four green coins worth 5000 XP each, three blue coins worth 6500 XP each, two purple coins which are worth 10,300 XP each, and one orange coin which is worth a whopping 15,000 XP.

Collecting all these week 15 XP coins can help players with a good chunk of XP, aiding them in maxing out their battle pass. Apart from the week 15 XP coins, the XP coins from the previous weeks can also be found on the island, provided players haven't collected them before.

#2 - Complete all the challenges

Epic Games came up with a brand new challenge system for Fortnite Season 5. These challenges come in different rarities from uncommon to legendary and offer a lot of XP, which can help players level up fast in Fortnite.

Most of these challenges are simple, like digging up gnomes, or harvesting stone. However, there are some challenges like dealing damage with pistols or SMGs that depend on the kind of loot players encounter in a game. Either way, completing all the challenges will prove beneficial to players looking to level up fast in Fortnite.

#3 - Survive

Those who've played Fortnite long enough will know that the longer a player survives in Fortnite, the more XP they earn. If a player survives long enough, it's understandable that they'll rack up a few eliminations, which also bring home some XP.

Surviving long enough while simultaneously eliminating enemy players will allow players to earn a decent amount of XP, which in turn will help them level up fast in Fortnite.