Fortnite Season 6 leak hints at new Imagined Order guards coming to the game

Season 6 has given players a lot to do and much to take in as the Fortnite story progresses.

One thing that remains a mystery is "what is the Imagined Order (IO), and what exactly do they look like?" Though these may just be people in suits like Agent John Jones, Fortnite might gear them up for the battle royale like before.

HYPEX on Twitter is one of the first to bring up how we may be seeing some new Imagined Order guards.

Imagined Order guards coming to Fortnite

IO guards previously in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Imagined Order has been in the game once before in Chapter 2 Season 5. These guards were part of a challenge where players had to shake them down to complete it. This time around, it seems like Fortnite will be getting new IO guards and skins.

There was a new cosmetics set added this update named "Imagined Order", which is the IO Guards' org in the storyline.. And the only skin that is related to it now is an unfinished IO Guard skin, so we could get the set at some point if its not scrapped! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 31, 2021

Coming from HYPEX, there are talks about a cosmetic set being added from the recent v16.10 update. If true, players can expect a new look for the IO guards and even new in-game NPCs. Plus, this could mean updates to the item shops, where players can then purchase new skins.

The IO has been pretty quiet since Season 6’s launch, so this could be the start of the next part of the storyline. Hopefully, they will be new original skins.

Advertisement

Shop resets again in ~12-13 hours! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 31, 2021

However, there are some players who are torn about the possible leak, as April Fools is coming up. A few players believe it could be a Fortnite prank pulled by Epic Games just to poke fun at its community. But for now, we’d have to wait and see what comes out in the item shop for April 1st, 2021.

Also read: Top 5 hidden secrets in the first update of Fortnite Season 6