Fortnite v16.10 update introduces new Soccer Outfits, hinting at a Neymar Cup in Season 6

After teasing a Neymar Jr. skin in season 6, update 16.10 in Fortnite saw the introduction of two soccer-themed NPCs into the Battle Royale game.

The previous soccer-themed character to be introduced to Fortnite was the Power Poacher. The unique soccer outfit in Fortnite is accompanied by 23 assorted styles which feature soccer clubs from across the globe.

Ranging from Manchester City FC in England to Santos FC in Brazil, these soccer-specific skins feature various styles to match with various clubs. The introduction of the new NPCs, Galactico and Derby Dominator has ensured that players will be able to collect these characters' skins very soon.

However, Epic Games is yet to announce how or when these skins will be made available in Fortnite for players to purchase. Considering the fact that the Power Poacher skin was introduced as a reward for participating in the Pele Cup, the Galactico and Derby Dominator skins could very well feature in an upcoming event.

Additionally, with Epic Games having teased a Neymar Jr. skin at the launch of Season 6, Fortnite might just be heading towards a Neymar Cup in the near future.

New soccer-themed NPCs suggest Neymar Cup in Fortnite

Both of the new characters that were revealed feature all of the 23 clubs with unique styles for their appearance. The entire list of clubs and styles available for players to choose and the countries they originate from are:

AC Milan - Italy

AS Roma - Italy

Atlanta United FC - United States of America

Esporte Clube Bahia - Brazil

Borussia Monchengladbach - Germany

Celtic FC - Scotland

Cerezo Osaka - Japan

FC Schalke 04 - Germany

Inter Milan - Italy

Juventus - Italy

Los Angeles FC - United States of America

Manchester City FC - England

Melbourne City FC - Australia

Rangers FC - Scotland

Santos FC - Brazil

Seattle Sounders FC - United States of America

Sevilla FC - Spain

Sporting CP - Portugal

Sydney FC - Australia

VFL Wolfsburg - Germany

West Ham United - England

Western Sydney Wanderers - Australia; and

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - England

Considering that Epic Games is introducing two new soccer-related NPCs, both of which feature 23 unique styles, it seems certain that the developers have bigger plans for these characters in Fortnite.

Given that the Neymar Jr. skin was already teased by Epic Games, these new characters all but confirm another soccer-related event like the Pele Cup in Fortnite.