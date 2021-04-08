Fortnite Season 6 has brought many surprises with it. However, one of the most entertaining and perhaps game-breaking surprises is the current in-game glitch that sends loopers soaring great distances.

Popular Fortnite streamer SypherPK took to YouTube, releasing a video that shows players how to use this glitch to their advantage.

Fortnite Season 6: New game-breaking edit glitch allows players to move swiftly

A new in-game glitch is allowing players to launch themselves great distances simply by standing on doors. While this trick seems easy, the fall damage alone is enough to strip a player of their chance at a #1 Victory Royale.

SypherPK's video, however, shows that a near "meme strat" meta does exist when utilizing this glitch and shows players how to exercise caution when doing so.

SypherPK starts by purchasing Exotic Hop Rock Dualies from Gutbomb. When fired, these guns give the players a jump boost that prevents them from receiving fall damage.

Once players are equipped with Exotic Dualies or Easter Eggs, which offer the same effect, loopers will need to gather building materials to create doors.

Door glitch with egg 🥚 to dub

Likes 👍

Retweets ♻️

Are Appreciated #fortnite pic.twitter.com/DWobCmecZH — Rdployy (@RdployyHits) April 5, 2021

Advertisement

Should Fortnite players have the time to harvest materials and build doors while on the battlefield, from there, gamers simply need to stand on top of the door and close it. Loopers will be sent flying nearly directly backwards.

To prevent fall damage if attempting this glitch from great heights, the previously mentioned jump boost provided by the Exotic Hop Rock Dualies can be activated be activated by shooting the guns before closing the door.

SypherPK Escapes the Storm with the Door Glitch {Image via SypherPK}

Fortnite streamer SypherPK is seen in his video as utilizing this glitch to quickly move closer to the inner circle and out of the storm. Though this method was quite effective, it is tricky to use in a way that is beneficial to casual players.

While SypherPK comments on whether or not Epic Games means for players to be sent flying after closing the door, this glitch has been entertaining for players nonetheless.

Advertisement

Fortnite Season 6, like many Seasons before it, has brought new experiences to loopers. While most experiences are planned, some of the most exciting in-game features are those that come as a surprise to developers and players alike.

Whether the door-closing jump boost is intentional or not, there is no doubt that Fortnite sweats will be seen using this tactic to drastically change their positioning while working towards a #1 Victory Royale.