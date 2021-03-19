Fortnite Season 6 Rare Quests: All 71 Milestone Quests - 4,437,500 XP to be earned

Epic Games modified the quest system in the game from Fortnite Season 5, and that feature has also been carried over to Fortnite Season 6. The rare quests replaced the punch cards that were prevalent in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. Completing one rare quest grants a milestone to players. In total, there are around 71 milestones in the game.

These rare quests in the game are fairly simple to complete. Yes, players will need to grind a bit to complete all these challenges in Fortnite Season 6. However, completing all these quests can earn players a whopping 4,437,500 XP in the game.

What are all the 71 Rare Quest Milestones in Fortnite Season 6?

As mentioned before, these rare quests are very simple in nature. Players need to participate in small actions, such as searching chests, or traveling a certain distance on foot in Fortnite. Most of these milestones can be achieved by regularly playing the game itself.

These milestones also involve collecting all the different XP coins that are placed all over the island. Based on the video above, it can be understood that only the green, purple and gold variants of the XP coins will make it to the game in Fortnite Season 6.

Completing all these milestones in Fortnite Season 6 is a must for any and every player who's looking to breeze through the Battle Pass early on in Fortnite Season 6. Given the humongous amount of XP required to max out the battle pass all the way to level 225, it's important that players achieve every milestone.

It requires 15,721,500 XP to go from Level 1 to Level 225 in Fortnite. — 🎄Santa Ricky🎄 (@imFireMonkey) March 18, 2021

Having said that, surviving for long enough in the game does give a handful of XP as well, which adds to the XP that players collect at the end of any game. And the longer that a player tends to stay in the game, the more chances they have to complete milestones early. This is because every single milestone in Fortnite Season 6 has been tied up with some of the functions that players perform in the game itself, for survival. Players can complete quests like "Harvest 50 wood" by playing the game long enough as Fortnite Season 6 progresses.