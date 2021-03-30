Fortnite Season 6 week 3 challenges: Catch fish at Stealthy Stronghold, Camp Cod or Lake Canoe

For one of the week 3 challenges in Fortnite Season 6, players will have to catch fish at Stealthy Stronghold, Camp Cod, or Lake Canoe. Fishing has been a part of the weekly challenges in Fortnite for a while now, and it's a pretty simple task that offers a good amount of XP upon completion.

Stealthy Stronghold is a named location; however, the other two are not. It's not that difficult to find these spots either. Fortnite veterans will know where these points are located.

For those who're new, here's how to catch fish at Stealthy Stronghold, Camp Cod, or Lake Canoe.

How to catch fish in Fortnite Season 6

Catching fish isn't that difficult an exercise. Players can spot fishing areas on water bodies by looking out for ripples in the water. To fish, players can either use a fishing rod or a harpoon gun.

#1 - Stealthy Stronghold

Image via Epic Games

Stealthy Stronghold is a named location in Fortnite Season 6. This spot housed the Predator in the last season and is currently home to Lara Croft. There are a couple of fishing spots around within this POI, which can be quite easy to spot.

The issue with this place is that fishing rods are quite rare here. To catch fish here, players will have to carry a fishing rod.

Image via Epic Games

#2 - Lake Canoe

Image via Epic Games Imag via Epic Games

Lake Canoe is an unnamed location located to the North of Retail Row in Fortnite Season 6. It has got a small platform in the middle, and the area is surrounded with canoes.

This is probably the best place to complete this challenge because the platform in the middle contains a barrel with fishing rods. There are a couple of fishing spots in the area as well, and there's a river that stems out of here, too, making this the best place to complete the weekly challenge in Fortnite Season 6.

Image via Epic Games

#3 - Camp Cod

Image via Epic Games

Camp Cod is another unnamed POI in Fortnite Season 6. This island is situated at the bottom-most corner of the map. Rotating out of here can get a little bit difficult because it's so far away from the center of the map, and there aren't too many vehicles here in Fortnite Season 6.

Image via Epic Games

There are a few fishing spots in this area, but the scarcity of fishing rods or harpoon guns makes it difficult.